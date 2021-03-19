Troublemakers of Sunamganj to be brought to book: Quader

The ruling Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Thursday said that stern actions will be taken against those involved in sabotage and looting of the houses of Hindu community at Shalla upazila in Sunamganj.

Quader, also the minister for Road Transport and Bridges, said this in a press conference on contemporary issues at the Secretariat.

He said, "Those involved in vandalism and looting of the houses of Hindu community at Noagaon village under Shalla upazila in Sunamganj will be identified through a proper investigation and stern punitive actions will be taken against them."

Responding to a remark of BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir that the country is going through a big crisis, Quader said: "In fact, the BNP's politics, not the country, is going through an immense crisis. The BNP's politics is now isolated from the people's trust and confidence." He said although BNP leaders talk about democracy, they are halting the path of democracy through various tactics.

Quader said some of the BNP leaders are issuing threats in public in the name of delivering speeches, while a BNP leader in Rajshahi threatened to stage another the 15 August-like incident.

Giving an open threat to kill Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is an example of BNP's fascist politics, he said, adding "This threat made it clear that BNP had involvement in the August 15 killing and the August 21 grenade attack."

Earlier in the day, Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Kumar Doraiswami met Quader at his office. After the meeting, the road transport and bridges minister said Bangladesh-India relations have passed in the test of time.

About the outcomes of the meeting, he said they discussed the progress of his ministry's projects taken under the Indian credit programme. Mentioning that an artificial wall was built in the Dhaka-New Delhi relations after assassination of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Quader said Bangladesh built a new bridge of relations with India when the Sheikh Hasina's government assumed office first time in 1996.





