Ten receive Bangla Academy Literary Award

Ten poets and writers have been adorned with the Bangla Academy Literary Award 2020 in recognition to their creative genius in advancement and overall contribution in the field of Bengali language and literature.

They were given the awards in 10 categories at Bangla Academy in the capital on Thursday afternoon.

On behalf of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid handed over the awards to the recipients at the Bangla Academy premises on Thursday.

This year's winners are Muhammad Samad for poem, Imtiar Shamim for fiction, Begum Aktar Kamal for essay and research, Suresh Ranjan Bosak for translation, Rabiul Alam for drama, Anjir Liton for juvenile literature, Sahida Begum for Liberation War-based literature, Opresh Bandopadhyay for science fiction, Ferdousi Majumder for autobiography and Muhammad Habibullah Pathan for folklore.

Bangla Academy Sahitya Puroshkar is given by the Bangla Academy of Bangladesh in recognition of creative genius in advancement and overall contribution to the field of Bengali language and literature.

This year marks the diamond jubilee (60 years) of this prestigious award, which was launched in 1960.

A total of 307 litterateurs have so far received the award.







