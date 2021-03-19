Video
Friday, 19 March, 2021
Book Fair begins with no hygiene rules in place

Published : Friday, 19 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Tausiful Islam, From DU

Booklovers browsing books at a stall on the opening day of the month-long Ekushey Book Fair on Bangla Academy premises in the capital on Thursday. photo : Observer

Milling crowd at the Amar Ekushey Book Fair - 2021 on Thursday defied the health guidelines amid spike in both infection and deaths from coronavirus pandemic in the country.
Political leaders visited the fair accompanied by a large number of their activists while almost majority of them did not cover their faces with mask.
It was seen that they were taking selfies with the leaders maintaining no physical distance.
Bangladesh Awami Jubo League central President Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash visited the stall  set up by Jubo League on the premises of Bangla Academy with around three hundred Jubo League activists.
Most of the activists did not wear masks and gathered there to take photos with their leader.
Other than this, the law enforcers were seen unaware of maintaining hygiene rules and covering faces with masks.
The employees and managers of several stalls and pavilions uncovered their faces while organizing bookshelves and decorating stalls.
Visitors put their masks off or stuck them to their chins. No physical distance was maintained in the rows in front of the entry gate.
The on-duty employees checked body temperature of the visitors but did not sanitize them.
Earlier, Bangla Academy at a press conference said every visitor will be sanitized.
At the same time, a Bkash agent who is responsible for serving tea, coffee and water in a stall did not wear mask as well.
A mobile shopkeeper Mehedi Hasan told this correspondent that wearing mask was irritating and the authorities were also not forcing them to wear mask. Mahmudul Karim, another shopkeeper, said, "As a few number of book lovers came to the fair on the very first day, wearing mask is not obligatory for us now."
Mehedi Hasan Shourav appointed as an event manager by Bangla Academy said, "We are urging visitors to maintain hygiene rules but a few of them pays heed to our words." This correspondent could not reach Habibullah Sirajee, the DG of Bangla Academy, for his comment in this regard.




