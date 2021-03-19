Luxury oasis draws Saudis locked in by pandemic

RIYADH, March 18: Well-heeled Saudis frolic in an artificial oasis built on salmon-coloured dunes, splashing the cash after a year-long pandemic lock-in that dovetails with efforts to discourage citizens from splurging overseas.

Coronavirus hobbled Saudi Arabia's plans to boost tourism and entertainment, new sectors central to a strategy to diversify the oil-reliant economy.

But cushioning the blow is a lucrative market of Saudis forced to spend their money at home.

The Riyadh Oasis -- a high-end desert retreat with palm-fringed pools, pop-up restaurants and luxury tents -- seeks to lure Saudi high-rollers barred since the start of the pandemic from their usual overseas escapades, amid some of the world's most stringent coronavirus measures.

The sprawling retreat, billed as a "five-star winter sanctuary", marks the latest government attempt to reverse a decades-old trend of Saudis spending billions of dollars abroad annually.

"Water, palms, sand," said a Saudi guide, ushering in guests arriving at the retreat on the outskirts of Riyadh, in a fleet of luxury cars, from Bentleys to Maseratis. "The oasis has everything."

Unveiled in mid-January for a three-month season, the oasis -- whose pricey tickets have spurred resentment among the less affluent -- is the first in a series of entertainment offerings since the pandemic.

"The oasis caters to Saudi HNWs (high net worth individuals), targeting those who could not visit the US or Europe for their annual jaunts," a Riyadh-based banker told AFP.

For decades, citizens of Saudi Arabia and other Gulf petro-states were seen as top-spending clientele in Europe, largely because of a dearth of entertainment options at home.

Saudi Arabia's annual outbound tourism market is expected to soar to more than $43 billion by 2025, according to the Dublin-based group Research and Markets.

Some $18.7 billion was spent on tourism overseas in 2019, according to a central bank report.

The government, battling a pandemic-triggered economic contraction, seeks a slice of that revenue.

Saudi Arabia recently announced it was extending a ban on overseas travel for its citizens from March 31 to May 17. The government attributed the decision to a delay in the arrival of coronavirus vaccines in the kingdom, which has reported over 383,000 infections and more than 6,500 deaths. -AFP







