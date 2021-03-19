

Akash, Perfee Int'l sign business deal

Under the agreement, customers can now purchase Akash from Perfee International, says a press release.. Beximco Communications Limited recently has signed separate agreements with Perfee International at the latter's headquarter in Gulshan area of the capital, Dhaka.

Beximco Communication's Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Md. Luthfor Rahman, Perfee International's Country Director Harunur Roshid have signed the agreements on behalf of their respective organizations.

Beximco Communication's Head of Sales & Distribution Shah Mohammad Maksudul Gani, Head of Strategic & Direct Sales Md. Rezaur Rahman, Key Account Manager Mahfuza Zaman and Perfee International's Manager, Research & Business Development Nadim Mahmud were also present at the signing ceremony.

According to the contract, Perfee International will sell Akash DTH connection to the some untapped customers by using their online platform. At the same time the Akash will reach to new customers and will enjoy new television viewing experience.







