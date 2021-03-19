Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 19 March, 2021, 12:56 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Moudud Ahmed's namaz-e-janaza held       PM Hasina receives Sri Lankan Prime Minister      
Home Business

Bank of England charts path between Covid and inflation

Published : Friday, 19 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16

LONDON, March 18: The Bank of England is expected Thursday to maintain the status quo on monetary policy as it mulls Britain's post-pandemic recovery alongside rising inflation fears that have rattled the bond market.
The BoE will announce the outcome of its latest gathering at 1200 GMT, with policymakers likely relieved over Britain's rapid coronavirus vaccine drive which has brightened the economic outlook.
Economists predict the British central bank will again hold its key interest rate, which was slashed to just 0.1 per cent one year ago following the eruption of the deadly Covid-19 crisis.
The bank is also set to keep its quantitative easing (QE) stimulus, which aims to boost lending, at £895 billion ($1.2 billion, 1.0 billion euros). Bond markets have been shaken in recent weeks by fears that the global stimulus-fuelled recovery will fan inflation and force interest rates hikes sooner than otherwise expected.
"While some observers were speculating about the potential for negative interest rates in the UK at the start of the year, the BOE's bigger concern lately has been rising interest rates and fears of accelerating inflation as the economy gradually opens up in the coming months," warned Forex.com analyst Matthew Weller.
Commentators also remain mindful of a possible inflationary surge, as many Britons seek to splurge savings hoarded during lockdown. Britain suffered one of the world's worst coronavirus outbreaks with more than 125,000 deaths.
The pandemic sparked a 10-per cent slump of UK economic output last year -- the worst annual performance in more than three centuries -- as Brexit also weighed.
However, the nation has now given nearly 25 million people a first dose of a Covid vaccine, as it targets a phased exit from current lockdown restrictions -- and a return to normality. Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey forecast Monday that economic activity will return to its pre-Covid level in late 2021.
The BoE had previously forecast early 2022 for such a recovery. "That's good news. But let's be realistic -- it's not more than getting back to where we were pre-Covid," Bailey cautioned. The UK economy slumped 2.9 per cent in January from December, after the imposition of England's third lockdown.
Britain's EU goods exports meanwhile suffered a record 41-per cent collapse in January, the first month since its final Brexit divorce. "With all the uncertainty between Brexit, the ongoing Covid pandemic, and unprecedented fiscal/monetary stimulus, risk-averse central bankers may be more likely to stick to the status quo until the next move is clearer," noted Weller.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
British Airways-owner IAG to raise $1.2b survival bond
‘Bangladesh is evolving into India’s best friend’
Luxury oasis draws Saudis locked in by pandemic
Akash, Perfee Int'l sign business deal
Bank of England charts path between Covid and inflation
Vivo sales rise on launching of follow up service
BGIC CEO Ahmed Saifuddin Chowdhury speaking at a discussion and doa mahfil
On the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman


Latest News
Maldivian president leaves Dhaka for home
13 cops killed in Mexico ambush
Asia markets retreat as rate fears trump recovery optimism
Miscreants torch Thakurgaon temple
Moudud Ahmed's namaz-e-janaza held
Three killed in Sirajganj road accident
PM Hasina receives Sri Lankan Prime Minister
US, China trade angry barbs at high-level Alaska talks
Ibrahimovic's Milan turn to Serie A title chase after Europa exit
Successful test for NASA’s giant Moon rocket
Most Read News
Corona infected Rizvi hospitalised
Getting our courts out of the shackles of backlog
Country reports highest daily COVID cases in 3 months
Registered Hajj aspirants asked to take Covid vaccine
HC grants Erfan Salim's bail, no bar to release
Bangladesh, Maldives begin bilateral talks
Dhaka-Male sign four MoUs
Bangladesh, Maldives agrees to sign PTA
Mother-daughter found slaughtered in Habiganj house
Australia sees first population drop since World War I
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft