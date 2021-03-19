Vivo sales rise on launching of follow up service

The customer engagement for vivo smartphone's accessories sales has increased by 18.9% compared to any normal day after announcing the free after sales day in November, 2020.

vivo, a leading global smartphone brand, is celebrating 'vivo Service Day' on every3rdThursday of the month to offer superior quality after sales experience and convenience to its customers at all authorized 17 vivo service centers across Bangladesh, says a press release.

"We are overwhelmed with the encouraging response that we have received from our customers after announcing this initiative. Our customer engagement for accessories sales has increased by 18.9% when compared to any normal day," the press release quoted vivo Bangladesh Managing Director Duke as saying.

It is notable that in order to continue a customer-centric attitude, the initiative was initiated in November, 2020 for vivo users to avail free after sales service.





