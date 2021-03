BGIC CEO Ahmed Saifuddin Chowdhury speaking at a discussion and doa mahfil







Bangladesh General Insurance Company Ltd (BGIC) CEO Ahmed Saifuddin Chowdhury speaking at a discussion and doa mahfil on the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman held in the company head office recently. Senior BGIC officials also spoke on Bangabandhu's life and achievements. Mujib Corner was also inaugurated at the head office on this occasion.