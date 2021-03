On the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman









On the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Bangladesh Oil, Gas and Mineral Corporation (Petrobangla) Chairman A B M Abdul Fattah is placing a floral wreath at the portrait of Bangabandhu in the premises of Gas Transmission Company Ltd (GTCL) at Agargaon in the capital recently. The company's directors, officers and employees were also present.