realme to bring new smartphone

Youth-favorite smartphone brand realme is going to launch another technological marvel from its narzo series - narzo 30A in the Bangladeshi market on Sunday next.

Besides, realme is going to introduce narzo gaming championship in Bangladesh. Contenders will vie in the field of Free Fire in Season 1 of this championship, says a press release.

There is a prize pool of BDT 1 lakh. Registration will start from realme's Facebook page at 4 pm on March 20. In addition to the cash prizes, there will be opportunities for participants to win new smartphones.

A latest addition to the narzo series, narzo 30A will come equipped with lots of modern tech features that will power up the life of the youth and change the smartphone experience of the users for something better.

The narzo series is the gaming series of the brand, with gaming processors and features which make gaming faster and smoother.

This phone is going to be a must pick for the youth who are crazy about gaming as narzo 30A, facilitated with octa-cores clocked at up to 2.0GHz, ARM Mali-G52 GPU and powerful Helio G85 processor, is sure to deliver an exceptional gaming experience. Users can play heavy games such as PUBG, Free Fire, Call of Duty and Asphalt 9 without any lag with narzo 30A.

In addition, narzo 30A comes equipped with 6,000 mAh battery and 18-watt Type-C quick charger. This powerful battery allows narzo 30A to stay in standby mode for 46 days.













