Emirates celebrates Bangabandhu's101st birth anniversary with orphans



UAE Charge d 'Affairs in Bangladesh Abdulla Ali AlHmoudi, Emirates Country Manager for Bangladesh Mohamed Alhammadi along with children of Dhaka Ahsania Mission Girls' Orphanage at Mirpur, pose for a group photo, as the airline celebrates birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on Wednesday.

The day is also observed in Bangladesh as a National Children Day, says a press release.

A team of Emirates high officials including Mohamed Alhammadi, Emirates Country Manager, Mohammad Mohijur Rahman, Sales Manager paid a visit to the orphanage to engage with the children and spend a fruitful afternoon celebrating the occasion. UAE Charge d 'Affairs in Bangladesh Abdulla Ali AlHmoudi also attended the programme.

Farhana Rahman, Acting General Secretary of the Orphanage offered the delegation a tour around various facilities of the orphanage, which has been supporting the disadvantaged young girls of the society by providing food, shelter and education. The visit was followed by an informal lunch court Emirates.

The visit concluded with Alhammadi surprising the children with bespoke Emirates' merchandise and gifts.

To mark the momentous occasion, the airline has also rolled out various activations on-ground, showcasing its ongoing support and commitment to the country.

Earlier in the day, Emirates organized a cake cutting ceremony at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport. UAE Charge d 'Affairs in Bangladesh Abdulla Ali AlHmoudi, high officials of Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh including its Chairman Air Vice Marshal M Mafidur Rahman, Emirates Country Manager for Bangladesh Mohamed Alhammadi along with other Emirates officials participated in the cake cutting ceremony. In a brief speech on the occasion Alhammadi emphasized the airline's' long-standing partnership and commitment to Bangladesh and its people.

Emirates launched its operations to Dhaka in 1986, serving the country for more than 35 years. The airline currently operates 17 weekly flights to/from Dhaka, connecting passengers to more than 90 destinations within its global network, via Dubai.

Emirates is the only airline to offer First Class services to Dhaka, promising customers superior products, services and comfort in air and on-ground.





