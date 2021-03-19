Coca-Cola, UP empower 100,000 BD women



Coca-Cola holds an event on empowerment of women at the Women Business Centre (WBC) project in Jamalpur on Tuesday last.

This programme supports one of the key goals of the Government's Eighth Five Year Plan, which is focused on Women Empowerment.

Coca-Cola, with the collaboration of its partners, has empowered more than 6 million women around the world under its global initiative 5by20 (empowering five million women around the world by 2020).

Coca-Cola celebrated this milestone through a programme arranged at the Women Business Centre (WBC) project in Jamalpur on Tuesday last. Farah Sharmeen Aolad, Country Manager Public-Affairs and Communication, Coca-Cola, Sriramappa Gonchikara, Country Director of United Purpose, Pronoy Kanti Das, District Civil Surgeon, Jamalpur and 50 entrepreneurs & beneficiaries were present at the event.

Earlier in 2015, Coca-Cola Bangladesh launched the unique Women Business Centers (WBC) model, under the 5by20 program. This project supports rural Bangladeshi women entrepreneurs by providing financial and business skills training, market information, agriculture training, mobile banking assistance, healthcare counselling, mentoring and networking opportunities to them.

These women-run facilities are developed to address daily obstacles that women entrepreneurs face and provide necessary solutions to them.

Currently, more than 70 women business centres and 200 sub-centres are operating at the country's Jamalpur, Khulna, and Bagerhat district. Coca-Cola has achieved the milestone of empowering over 100,000 Bangladeshi women from Jamalpur, Khulna, and Bagerhat districts in the country's Northwest and Southwest by 2020.

Pronoy Kanti Das, District Civil Surgeon of Jamalpur, said: "We are thankful to both Coca-Cola Bangladesh and United Purpose's colossal efforts for empowering women.

"The WBC project has not only empowered marginalized women but has also benefited their family members. We express our humble gratitude for their initiative."

This WBC project has directly contributed to the wellbeing and resilience of 1 lac women, including indirectly benefiting four lac people via economic empowerment.

During its inception, women's net capital was worth of BDT 50 thousand which has now stood at BDT 130,000 in 2021. According to a survey conducted targeting almost 500 beneficiaries from 30 WBCs, 60% women said they would not have been able to access IT without the centers.

100% of women have made use of the health services. 70% of women have purchased agricultural inputs and 43% sold products through their center. 100% of women reported a positive shift in how they are treated as women.

70% of entrepreneurs reported joint decision-making responsibility within the household, with the remaining 30% reporting sole decision-making responsibility. 90% of the entrepreneurs have complete control over the money that they earn. 100% of entrepreneurs and community members stated that the centers are sustainable without external funding.







