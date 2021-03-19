Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 19 March, 2021, 12:55 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Moudud Ahmed's namaz-e-janaza held       PM Hasina receives Sri Lankan Prime Minister      
Home Business

ECB’s Lagarde warns stimulus may take some time to show up

Published : Friday, 19 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36

FRANKFURT, March 18: The European Central Bank may need some time before the recently agreed acceleration in the pace of money printing, part of its efforts to cushion the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, becomes apparent, ECB President Christine Lagarde said on Thursday.
Investors have been scrutinising the ECB's weekly purchase data for evidence of the central bank's effort to stem a rise in borrowing costs on bond markets, largely driven by higher inflation expectations in the United States.
The ECB agreed last week to "significantly" increase its bond purchases to hold yields down, but Lagarde said it will be a while before this move shows up in the weekly bond-buying figures.
 "While records of our weekly purchases will continue to be distorted by short-term noisy factors - such as occasionally lumpy redemptions - the step-up in the run-rate of our programme will become visible when ascertained over longer time intervals," Lagarde said in a speech.
Market concerns were likely to become even more pressing after the US Federal Reserve increased its growth and inflation expectations on Wednesday while guiding for no interest rate hikes until 2024.
That pushed up yields on long-term US Treasuries, which dragged up euro zone borrowing costs in their wake.
Lagarde simply repeated the bank's policy message, including its guidance on growth and bond yields.
"If sizeable and persistent, increases in those market interest rates, when left unchecked, may become inconsistent with countering the downward impact of the pandemic on the projected path of inflation," Lagarde told the European Parliament's committee on economic and monetary affairs.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
British Airways-owner IAG to raise $1.2b survival bond
‘Bangladesh is evolving into India’s best friend’
Luxury oasis draws Saudis locked in by pandemic
Akash, Perfee Int'l sign business deal
Bank of England charts path between Covid and inflation
Vivo sales rise on launching of follow up service
BGIC CEO Ahmed Saifuddin Chowdhury speaking at a discussion and doa mahfil
On the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman


Latest News
Maldivian president leaves Dhaka for home
13 cops killed in Mexico ambush
Asia markets retreat as rate fears trump recovery optimism
Miscreants torch Thakurgaon temple
Moudud Ahmed's namaz-e-janaza held
Three killed in Sirajganj road accident
PM Hasina receives Sri Lankan Prime Minister
US, China trade angry barbs at high-level Alaska talks
Ibrahimovic's Milan turn to Serie A title chase after Europa exit
Successful test for NASA’s giant Moon rocket
Most Read News
Corona infected Rizvi hospitalised
Getting our courts out of the shackles of backlog
Country reports highest daily COVID cases in 3 months
Registered Hajj aspirants asked to take Covid vaccine
HC grants Erfan Salim's bail, no bar to release
Bangladesh, Maldives begin bilateral talks
Dhaka-Male sign four MoUs
Bangladesh, Maldives agrees to sign PTA
Mother-daughter found slaughtered in Habiganj house
Australia sees first population drop since World War I
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft