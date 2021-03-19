Video
Friday, 19 March, 2021
Google to invest over $7b in US offices

Published : Friday, 19 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM

March 18: Alphabet Inc's Google said on Thursday it plans to invest over $7 billion in offices and data centers in the United States this year.
Google's spending includes $1 billion in its home state of California. The move comes at a time when many companies are exiting Silicon Valley after the COVID-19 pandemic triggered a broader shift to remote work, making companies reconsider the state's higher operational costs and hefty taxes.
The investments would create at least 10,000 new full-time Google jobs, Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai said.
    -Reuters


