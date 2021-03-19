Intex South Asia to open in Dhaka this month

Intex South Asia's Bangladesh edition to be launched in a virtual business-matching format in the city on March 22-25 accompanied by a mammoth virtual trade fair participated by regional countries.

Minister for Textiles and Jute, Golam Dastagir Gazi and Mohammad Hatem, 1st Vice-President of BKMEA will inaugurate the event, says a press release.

Indian Textiles Pavilion with 51 companies under the auspices of FICCI would launch new products on the occasion. Intex South Asia Bangladesh Virtual Edition will feature 70+ leading suppliers from India, China, Korea, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, United Kingdom and more

This international matchmaking platform will see leading manufacturers and suppliers of these countries taking part. The textile buyers from Bangladesh will be able to connect to quality suppliers of fibers, yarns, fabrics, trims and clothing accessories, heat transfer prints machinery, fabric dyeing and finishing testing equipment.

The Bee2Bee Business Matching Platform, developed by Worldex India is an effective tool that offers suppliers and buyers to interact virtually via personal video meetings, product showcase, request-for-quote, share business card and accesses all the benefits of physical trade fair from their own locations.

India is the Partner Country of Intex South Asia Bangladesh. FICCI jointly with Ministry of Commerce and Industry of the Indian government is organising the Indian Textiles Pavilion.

Intex South Asia Bangladesh is endorsed and supported by Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA), Chittagong Chamber Of Commerce and Industry, Bangladesh Chemical Importers and Merchants Association.

India-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Dutch-Bangla Chamber of Commerce and Industry are also lending support to the event.

The international supporting partners are FICCI, Malaysia Knitting Manufacturers Association (MKMA), Thailand Textile Institute (THTI), Korea Textile Center (KTC) and China's Zhejiang Province - Department of Commerce.

The event has been planned to enable industry buyers to source raw materials and textiles to develop export and domestic market creating new opportunities to supply to global markets.

The virtual opening ceremony of Intex South Asia Bangladesh will be held live on Facebook and Bee2Bee.asia, said the press release.







