

bKash Pay Bill bags Best Process Innovation award

The country's largest MFS provider also received Mention under "Best Innovation-Product Development" category at Bangladesh Innovation Award 2021 organized by Bangladesh Innovation Conclave, says a press release.

Bangladesh Innovation Conclave showed its appreciation to startups and established companies for breakthrough innovation and ideas for moving Bangladesh forward. bKash Pay Bill service achieved the award for adding value to the lives of millions.

bKash Pay Bill service enables over 52 million bKash users to pay their utility bills through their mobile phones 24/7 from anywhere from the comfort of their homes.

Currently, all the electricity bills including DESCO, DPDC, BPDB, NESCO, Palli Bidyut etc. can be paid though bKash. Besides electricity, payment of other utility services like water, gas, internet, telephone and TV is also possible through bKash which even helped customers remain at home during lockdown.

bKash is offering the largest Pay Bill platform to the customers. Users can save all their biller information in bKash app which also makes the future bill payment more convenient.

Users can also check bill amount through bKash and digital receipt can be downloaded after the payment. How to video of different billers are included to guide the customers to pay the bill smoothly.

