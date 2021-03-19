Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 19 March, 2021, 12:54 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Moudud Ahmed's namaz-e-janaza held       PM Hasina receives Sri Lankan Prime Minister      
Home Business

Govt to buy digital tools for 5000 academic institutions

Published : Friday, 19 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Business Correspondent

Govt to buy digital tools for 5000 academic institutions

Govt to buy digital tools for 5000 academic institutions

Targeting to bring all educational institutions under internet connectivity, the government         has decided to procure laptops, web cameras, routers and network switches for Sheikh Russell Digital Labs which would be established in around 5,000 educational institutions throughout the country.
The Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) approved the procurement in a meeting on Thursday held virtually with Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal in the chair.
After the meeting, Kamal briefed reporters the CCGP meeting approved two separate proposals from the ICT Division and the Ministry of Housing and Public Works.
He said the purchase proposal for laptops and other equipments is divided in various segments and it would be possible to reveal the details of the contractors once the summarized version is available.
Joining the briefing virtually, Cabinet Division Additional Secretary Dr Shahida Akhter said around 85,000 laptops, 5,000 web cameras, 5,000 routers and 5,000 network switches would be procured by the Department of ICT for Sheikh Russell Digital Labs to be set in 5,000 education institutions at a cost of around Taka 487.21 crore.
These laptops and other equipments will be procured under the project for establishing Sheikh Russell Digital Labs (2nd phase). Shahida said this procurement would be done complying government concerned procurement rules and regulations.
She said the meeting also approved another proposal for awarding the package No W-2 and W-5 to Padma Associates and Engineers Ltd for constructing a multi-storey building at Officers Club, Dhaka campus at a cost of around Taka 164.14 crore.
Earlier on the day a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs was held virtually chaired by Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal.
The meeting approved a proposal in principle to procure radar system and other equipments for Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport with the fund of the Bangladesh Civil Aviation Authority instead of fund from the government exchequer.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
British Airways-owner IAG to raise $1.2b survival bond
‘Bangladesh is evolving into India’s best friend’
Luxury oasis draws Saudis locked in by pandemic
Akash, Perfee Int'l sign business deal
Bank of England charts path between Covid and inflation
Vivo sales rise on launching of follow up service
BGIC CEO Ahmed Saifuddin Chowdhury speaking at a discussion and doa mahfil
On the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman


Latest News
13 cops killed in Mexico ambush
Asia markets retreat as rate fears trump recovery optimism
Miscreants torch Thakurgaon temple
Moudud Ahmed's namaz-e-janaza held
Three killed in Sirajganj road accident
PM Hasina receives Sri Lankan Prime Minister
US, China trade angry barbs at high-level Alaska talks
Ibrahimovic's Milan turn to Serie A title chase after Europa exit
Successful test for NASA’s giant Moon rocket
Germany, France among nations to resume use of AstraZeneca
Most Read News
Corona infected Rizvi hospitalised
Getting our courts out of the shackles of backlog
Country reports highest daily COVID cases in 3 months
Registered Hajj aspirants asked to take Covid vaccine
HC grants Erfan Salim's bail, no bar to release
Bangladesh, Maldives begin bilateral talks
Dhaka-Male sign four MoUs
Bangladesh, Maldives agrees to sign PTA
Mother-daughter found slaughtered in Habiganj house
Australia sees first population drop since World War I
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft