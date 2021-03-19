

Govt to buy digital tools for 5000 academic institutions

The Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) approved the procurement in a meeting on Thursday held virtually with Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal in the chair.

After the meeting, Kamal briefed reporters the CCGP meeting approved two separate proposals from the ICT Division and the Ministry of Housing and Public Works.

He said the purchase proposal for laptops and other equipments is divided in various segments and it would be possible to reveal the details of the contractors once the summarized version is available.

Joining the briefing virtually, Cabinet Division Additional Secretary Dr Shahida Akhter said around 85,000 laptops, 5,000 web cameras, 5,000 routers and 5,000 network switches would be procured by the Department of ICT for Sheikh Russell Digital Labs to be set in 5,000 education institutions at a cost of around Taka 487.21 crore.

These laptops and other equipments will be procured under the project for establishing Sheikh Russell Digital Labs (2nd phase). Shahida said this procurement would be done complying government concerned procurement rules and regulations.

She said the meeting also approved another proposal for awarding the package No W-2 and W-5 to Padma Associates and Engineers Ltd for constructing a multi-storey building at Officers Club, Dhaka campus at a cost of around Taka 164.14 crore.

Earlier on the day a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs was held virtually chaired by Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal.

The meeting approved a proposal in principle to procure radar system and other equipments for Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport with the fund of the Bangladesh Civil Aviation Authority instead of fund from the government exchequer.









