Glitch stops DSE trading for 46 minutes, stocks fall on selling

Trading in Dhaka Stock Exchange suddenly crashed at the beginning of the day's session as its website stopped showing live updates on Thursday and the screen remained closed for 46 minutes before it returned showing live update from 12 noon.

Investors were in the dark over this period. Investors did not know immediately know the reason and if share prices of listed companies had risen or fallen during this time. Investors didn't know total transaction information for this period.

Trading in the stock market on Thursday started with a big drop. In the first 1 hour and 14 minutes of DSE trading, the main price fell by 53 points. After that, live update suddenly stopped at 11:14 a.m.

The Deputy General Manager of DSE's Public Relations and Publications Shafiqur Rahman said, "The live update of the website stopped due to a problem in switch. However, the trading has resumed. There is no problem in the transaction.

BSS Adds: Stocks today witnessed downward trend due mainly to price fall in large-cap securities.

DSEX, the prime index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), went down by 81.71 points or 1.48 per cent to settle below 5500-mark to 5,434. Two other indices also ended lower with the DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, slumped 37.98 points to finish at 2,073 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) plunged 13.97 points to close at 1,247.

Turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, fell to Taka 6.84 billion, which was 2.0 per cent lower over the previous day's turnover. Losers took a strong lead over the gainers. Out of 360 issues traded, 239 declined, 29 advanced and 92 issues remained unchanged.

Beximco was the most-traded stock with shares worth about Tk823 million changing hands, followed by Robi (Tk 363 million), Beximco Pharma (Tk 299 million), LankaBangla Finance (Tk 223 million), and LafargeHolcim (Tk 219 million).

Low-cap companies dominated the day's top gainers with Aziz Pipes posting a gain of 9.98 per cent while Peoples Leasing was the worst loser, losing 6.99 per cent.

A total number of 159,157 trades were executed in the day's trading session with a trading volume of 166.52 million shares and mutual fund units. The market-cap of DSE also plunged to Tk 4,720 billion on Thursday, down from Tk 4,785 billion in the previous day.

The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also ended sharply lower with the CSE All Share Price Index - CASPI -losing 217 points to settle at 15,750 and the Selective Categories Index - CSCX shedding 131 points to close at 9,500.

Of the issues traded, 160 declined, 28 advanced and 44 remained unchanged on the CSE.

The port city's bourse traded 7.63 million shares and mutual fund units with turnover value of Taka 242 million.





