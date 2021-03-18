Video
Home Front Page

Highest daily Covid-19 infections in 3 months

Published : Thursday, 18 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Staff Correspondent

Bangladesh on Wednesday witnessed 1,865 more cases of novel coronavirus, the highest daily count since December 15 last year, taking the tally of deadly virus infections to 562,752.
Eleven more deaths were reported in the last 24 hours until 8:00am on Wednesday, raising the death toll from the deadly virus in the country to 8,608, said a press release issued by the Directorate
General of Health Services (DGHS).
A total of 1,510 people recovered from COVID-19 by taking treatment at home and at hospitals in the same period, bringing the tally of recoveries to 515,989.
As many as 24,275 samples were tested at labs across the country in the last 24 hours, yielding a positivity rate of 7.68 per cent.
The latest official figures put the recovery rate at 91.69 percent, while the mortality rate stands at 1.53 per cent.
The country's first Covid-19 case was reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18 the same year.


