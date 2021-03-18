Video
Thursday, 18 March, 2021, 3:23 AM
Spike In Corona Cases

DGHS for cancellation of BCS and other exams

Published : Thursday, 18 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Staff Correspondent

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has proposed to cancel the upcoming civil service review and other public exams amid an unexpected spike in coronavirus infections and fatalities.
It also recommended that educational institutions should not be opened.
The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS)
made the decision at an emergency meeting on Tuesday.
The meeting approved some 12 recommendations in total and sent those to the Health Ministry and cabinet secretary, saying there is no alternative to implementing the recommendations to control coronavirus situation.
Apart from exam cancellation, it suggested imposing a complete lockdown if the authorities found it possible.
It also suggested putting a limit to various functions, including political rally, religious gatherings, Iftar programmes, kitchen markets, public transports and shopping malls.
The educational institutions should remain closed for some more days. At the same time, all public examinations (BCS, SSC, HSC, Dakhil, and other tests) have to be stopped, it recommended.
Other suggestions include strengthening isolation of Covid-19 patients, ensuring proper quarantine of those who come in contact of patients and the overseas returnees, adopting virtual means while holding programmes, and restricting public movement in the places of tourist attractions.


