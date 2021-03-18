Celebrations flag off with fanfare



President of Maldives Ibrahim Mohamed Solih speaking as the guest of honour at the official ceremony in celebration of the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at the National Parade Ground in the capital on Wednesday. Seated on the stage (from right) are President Abdul Hamid, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, National Prof Dr Rafiqul Islam and Bangabandhu’s daughter Sheikh Rehana. PHOTO: PID

President Abdul Hamid, his wife Rashida Khanam and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Bangabandhu's younger daughter Sheikh Rehana joined the ceremony along with the Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih and his spouse Fazna Ahmed.

100 children took part in chorus, sang several songs of Bishwa Kobi Rabindranath Tagore, National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam, poncha kobi and others.

Presentation of video

footages of Bangabandhu's historic addresses and comments were displayed at the function where nationally renowned singers along with young artistes sang the Mujib Year's theme song, 'Tumi Banglar Dhrubo Tara' authored by poet Kamal Chowdhury and composed by Nakib Khan.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and famous British journalist Mark Talley sent congratulatory messages on the first day's function at the Parade Square where verses of the Holy Quran and scriptures of other faiths were recited.

President Mohammad Abdul Hamid, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the guest of Honor of the first day of the celebration programme Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih paid homage by placing a wreath at the portrait of Bangabandhu, the greatest Bangalee of all times, separately, in front of Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi Road No. 32 in the early morning of Wednesday.

Maldives President Solih was received by Sheikh Rehana, the younger daughter of Father of the Nation Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam and museum trustee NI Khan were present.

After placing the wreath, they stood in solemn silence for some time as a mark of profound respect to the memory of the country's founding father while the bugle played the last post.

The visiting Maldivian President signed the visiting book and writes, "It is my great honour to visit this Museum paying tribute to the life and accomplishments of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, whose lifelong struggle paved the way for Bangladesh to reach her destiny as an independent nation."

He mentioned that Bangabandhu would always be fondly remembered as an icon of democracy and self-determination and his legacy would endure for many generations to come.

"I pray to Allah (SWT) to grant mercy on his soul and grant him the highest ranks of Jannal-ul-Firdous," the Maldives President wrote.

A smartly turned-out contingent drawn from Bangladesh Army, Navy and Air Force gave an honour of guard on the occasion.

Solih is visiting Dhaka on a three-day tour to be followed by four other heads of state and government from Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bhutan and India under separate schedules.

Meanwhile, Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa will arrive on a two-day tour on March 19.

Nepalese President Bidya Devi Bhandari will be in Dhaka on a two-day tour from March 22 and Bhutanese Premier Lotay Tshering is scheduled to be here on March 24 and 25.

Besides, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive here on March 26 and depart Dhaka on March 27.

Foreign missions and 16 countries are celebrating the Mujib year along with Bangladesh.







