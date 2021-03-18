Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 18 March, 2021, 3:22 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Bangabandhu a source of inspiration: Solih

Published : Thursday, 18 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Diplomatic Correspondent

President of Maldives Ibrahim Mohamed Solih has said Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was a symbol of democracy
and freedom, whose efforts were instrumental in securing an independent destiny for Bangladesh's people.
 He said Bangabandhu will remain a source of inspiration for many generations to come.
 The President spoke as the guest of honour at the official ceremony held at the National Parade Ground on Wednesday, to commemorate the 'Birth Centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman'.
Speaking at the ceremony, President Solih emphasised that throughout his life, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was a firm advocate of democracy and political liberty and that he advocated those ideals that resonated with people from all walks of life.
 Despite the tragic circumstances of his death, President Solih noted that Sheikh Mujibur Rahman will always have an honoured place in the hearts of those who yearn for democracy and freedom.
 The President also shed light on Bangladesh's extraordinary work in uplifting the lives of its people and developing their nation.
 He said that the pace of economic development in Bangladesh has been remarkable and that practical policies adhered to by Bangladesh's leadership and the hard work of its people are transforming the country into a fast-growing and strong economy.
President Solih expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the Bangladeshi government for the numerous assistance it has bestowed on the Maldives, praising the welcome presence of a team of healthcare professionals from the Bangladesh Air Force who have travelled to the Maldives twice to assist the Maldives in curbing the spread of Covid-19.
He stated that the Maldives is very grateful for assistance and acknowledged it as symbolic "of our two countries' strong relations".
 President Solih further extended an invitation to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and President Md Abdul Hamid, to undertake a visit to the Maldives at an opportune time.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
coronavirus update bangladesh
Highest daily Covid-19 infections in 3 months
DGHS for cancellation of BCS and other exams
Moudud’s body arrives today, burial tomorrow
Bangabandhu a ‘Hero’ for Indians too: Modi
BD makes unprecedented progress:  Trudeau
Bangabandhu  strengthened ties with Japan: Suga
Bangabandhu devoted his whole life to his people: Xi


Latest News
Youth arrested for ‘rape’ of underage girl in Shariatpur
Decision on Teesta water sharing after WB, Assam polls: Secy Anwar
City's Guardiola hails Stones, Dias partnership
Truck runs over woman, minor daughter in Mymensingh
Sheikh Mujibur Rahman a symbol of democracy and freedom: Maldivian President
Massage parlor massacres suspect says he loved Guns & God
Man 'commits suicide' to avert police arrest
Asian women massacred in US spa shootings
China tells state firms in Myanmar to evacuate non-essential staff
Egypt prepares to start move to new capital
Most Read News
3 COVID patients die in DMCH fire during evacuation
Political career of Bangabandhu
Maldives President Solih in Dhaka
Former lawmaker Shamsunnahar dies
A great hand on a little head
Training plane crashes
Moudud Ahmed passes away
Fire at DMCH's COVID ICU, patients evacuated
Man held for indecent FB post against Mamunul Haque
Prisoners make Bangabandhu's portrait with blankets
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft