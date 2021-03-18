

City Bank holds subscription closing of Tk 400cr perpetual bond

Salman F Rahman, MP, Prime Minister's adviser on private industry and investment delivered a video speech on the event.

Shibli Rubayat Ul Islam, Chairman, Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission, Ahmed Jamal, Deputy Governor, Bangladesh Bank, Aziz Al Kaiser, Chairman of City Bank and Aziz Al Mahmood, Chairman of City Bank Capital Resources Limited were special guests. It was also attended by senior bankers and other officials from financial industry.

Salman F Rahman said that the subscription completion and Tier-1 fund raising by using a perpetual bond was a landmark event and it would help to meet capital adequacy requirements.

BSEC Chairman Shibli Rubayat Ul Islam said that the launching of new innovate financial products has become much vital, without which, it would not be possible to finance economic activities in the coming days.

The bank entered into partnerships with several institutions for successfully launching the floating-rate Perpetual Bond, among whom, City Bank Capital Resources Ltd were the mandated manager of the issue. The issue enhanced Tier-I capital of City Bank following "Guideline of Risk Based Capital Adequacy" of Bangladesh Bank; therefore, ultimately increasing issuer's total Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR).

Mashrur Arefin, MD and CEO of the bank thanked the subscribers, regulators and all other who were involved with the issuance process. This bond will pave the way for recapitalization of banks through optimizing their capital structure via a more efficient mix of debt and equity. It is an effective alternative to raising capital from existing shareholders.

This first-of-its-kind instrument is expected to become a critical tool to support expansion of the banking sector in the coming years, he said.WB gives $200m for BD Covid-hit urban poor, returnee migrants

Business Correspondent

The World Bank (WB) Wednesday approved $200 million to help Bangladesh provide support and services to low-income urban youth impacted by Covid-19 and returnee migrant workers in order to improve their earning opportunities.

The Recovery and Advancement of Informal Sector Employment (RAISE) project will help about 175,000 poor urban youths and low-income micro-entrepreneurs enhance employability and productivity by helping them access services such as life-skills training, apprenticeship programmes, counselling, microfinance, and self-employment support.

To help about 200,000 eligible migrants who have been forced to return since January 2020 either sustainably reintegrate into the domestic labour market or prepare for re-migration, the project will provide cash grants, counselling, and referrals to relevant services based on their needs and aspirations, the WB said in a release.

"International migration and urban informal sector have played a central role in Bangladesh's remarkable success in reducing poverty over the years. However, both sectors were hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic," the press release quoted WB Country Director for Bangladesh and Bhutan Mercy Tembon as saying on the occasion.

She said that the project will support both groups of workers to overcome structural barriers to employability and facilitate resilient post-pandemic growth.

For the low-income urban youths and microentrepreneurs whose livelihoods have been impacted by Covid-19, the project will support an economic inclusion programme that will be tailored to fit the individual needs of eligible beneficiaries.

The range of services offered include life-skills and socio-emotional counselling; on-the-job learning through apprenticeship programmes; business management training; and microfinance for self-employment and informal micro-enterprises.

Through a comprehensive programme, the project will also help low-income migrants, many of whom have returned with high debt burdens, by providing counselling to help determine immediate needs and aspirations; socio-emotional counselling to support their reintegration into the community; referrals to technical, vocational or business management training to upgrade their skills and enhance their ability for self-employment; and cash grants.

To provide these services, the project will set up 32 district welfare centres. The project will also support upgrade and integration of information systems that will streamline social protection service delivery for aspiring, current, and returning migrants.

UNB adds: "While the project will focus on the immediate needs of migrants who have returned due to Covid-19 impacts, through the systems development and capacity building, it will also benefit outgoing and voluntarily returning migrants, their families and communities, over the longer term," said WB Senior Economist and Team Leader Syud Amer Ahmed for the project.

He mentioned that It will also focus on the needs of female returnees, including psychosocial counselling and referrals to gender-based violence-related services, as well as ensuring specific outreach activities to support their economic reintegration.

The credit is from the WB's International Development Association (IDA), which provides concessional financing, has a 30-year term, including a five-year grace period. Bangladesh currently has the largest ongoing IDA programme totalling over $13.5 billion.



City Bank has recently completed issuance of the country's first ever Basel-III compliant, Additional Tier-I, Contingent-Convertible Perpetual Bond of BDT 400 Crore. On this occasion, the bank held a subscription closing ceremony at Hotel Westin Dhaka on Tuesday attended by several stakeholders and well-wishers of the bank, says a press release.Salman F Rahman, MP, Prime Minister's adviser on private industry and investment delivered a video speech on the event.Shibli Rubayat Ul Islam, Chairman, Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission, Ahmed Jamal, Deputy Governor, Bangladesh Bank, Aziz Al Kaiser, Chairman of City Bank and Aziz Al Mahmood, Chairman of City Bank Capital Resources Limited were special guests. It was also attended by senior bankers and other officials from financial industry.Salman F Rahman said that the subscription completion and Tier-1 fund raising by using a perpetual bond was a landmark event and it would help to meet capital adequacy requirements.BSEC Chairman Shibli Rubayat Ul Islam said that the launching of new innovate financial products has become much vital, without which, it would not be possible to finance economic activities in the coming days.The bank entered into partnerships with several institutions for successfully launching the floating-rate Perpetual Bond, among whom, City Bank Capital Resources Ltd were the mandated manager of the issue. The issue enhanced Tier-I capital of City Bank following "Guideline of Risk Based Capital Adequacy" of Bangladesh Bank; therefore, ultimately increasing issuer's total Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR).Mashrur Arefin, MD and CEO of the bank thanked the subscribers, regulators and all other who were involved with the issuance process. This bond will pave the way for recapitalization of banks through optimizing their capital structure via a more efficient mix of debt and equity. It is an effective alternative to raising capital from existing shareholders.This first-of-its-kind instrument is expected to become a critical tool to support expansion of the banking sector in the coming years, he said.WB gives $200m for BD Covid-hit urban poor, returnee migrantsBusiness CorrespondentThe World Bank (WB) Wednesday approved $200 million to help Bangladesh provide support and services to low-income urban youth impacted by Covid-19 and returnee migrant workers in order to improve their earning opportunities.The Recovery and Advancement of Informal Sector Employment (RAISE) project will help about 175,000 poor urban youths and low-income micro-entrepreneurs enhance employability and productivity by helping them access services such as life-skills training, apprenticeship programmes, counselling, microfinance, and self-employment support.To help about 200,000 eligible migrants who have been forced to return since January 2020 either sustainably reintegrate into the domestic labour market or prepare for re-migration, the project will provide cash grants, counselling, and referrals to relevant services based on their needs and aspirations, the WB said in a release."International migration and urban informal sector have played a central role in Bangladesh's remarkable success in reducing poverty over the years. However, both sectors were hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic," the press release quoted WB Country Director for Bangladesh and Bhutan Mercy Tembon as saying on the occasion.She said that the project will support both groups of workers to overcome structural barriers to employability and facilitate resilient post-pandemic growth.For the low-income urban youths and microentrepreneurs whose livelihoods have been impacted by Covid-19, the project will support an economic inclusion programme that will be tailored to fit the individual needs of eligible beneficiaries.The range of services offered include life-skills and socio-emotional counselling; on-the-job learning through apprenticeship programmes; business management training; and microfinance for self-employment and informal micro-enterprises.Through a comprehensive programme, the project will also help low-income migrants, many of whom have returned with high debt burdens, by providing counselling to help determine immediate needs and aspirations; socio-emotional counselling to support their reintegration into the community; referrals to technical, vocational or business management training to upgrade their skills and enhance their ability for self-employment; and cash grants.To provide these services, the project will set up 32 district welfare centres. The project will also support upgrade and integration of information systems that will streamline social protection service delivery for aspiring, current, and returning migrants.UNB adds: "While the project will focus on the immediate needs of migrants who have returned due to Covid-19 impacts, through the systems development and capacity building, it will also benefit outgoing and voluntarily returning migrants, their families and communities, over the longer term," said WB Senior Economist and Team Leader Syud Amer Ahmed for the project.He mentioned that It will also focus on the needs of female returnees, including psychosocial counselling and referrals to gender-based violence-related services, as well as ensuring specific outreach activities to support their economic reintegration.The credit is from the WB's International Development Association (IDA), which provides concessional financing, has a 30-year term, including a five-year grace period. Bangladesh currently has the largest ongoing IDA programme totalling over $13.5 billion.