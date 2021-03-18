BANKING EVENT

Video
Published : Thursday, 18 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM

To celebrate the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Karmasangsthan Bank Managing Director Md. Tajul Islam and employees paying floral tribute to the portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Dhanmondi - 32 on Wednesday.

Janata Bank Managing Director and CEO Md. Abdus Salam Azad (F.F.) Deputy Managing Directors Md. Abdul Jabber and Md. Jashim Uddin and other employees of the bank are placing a floral wreath at the portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on the occasion of celebrating his 100th Birth anniversary on Wednesday.


