Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 18 March, 2021, 3:22 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

RBI strengthening mechanism to prevent bank frauds

Published : Thursday, 18 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20

NEW DELHI, Mar 17: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday informed Parliament that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is taking measures to strengthen its regulatory and supervisory capacity, and expressed hope that these steps will ensure no regulatory mishaps take place in the future.
"We have been engaging with the RBI to ensure that the regulatory functions and supervisory function of the RBI are strengthened. I am assured by the RBI governor that internally an institutional mechanism is being further strengthened," Sitharaman said during Question Hour in the Rajya Sabha.
She was responding to a query asked by SAD leader Naresh Gujral that if the government is contemplating taking additional steps to strengthen the regulatory regime if banks have to thrive and people to be protected, given the recent banking frauds.
The finance minister said the capacity of the RBI's regulatory and supervisory staff is being strengthened with specially tailored courses.
"I hope this will make a difference in order that no such further regulatory mishaps happen," she said.
Responding to another query addressing gaps in bank guarantees, the minister said this aspect will be looked into as the RBI is engaging with the ministry on this matter also.    -PTI


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
City Bank holds subscription closing of Tk 400cr perpetual bond
BANKING EVENT
Eurozone to forgo budget belt-tightening for now
RBI strengthening mechanism to prevent bank frauds
Uber grants UK drivers worker status in world first
Food Ministry issues tender to buy 50,000 tonnes of rice
BEPZA celebrates birth centenary of Bangabandhu
BUSINESS EVENTS


Latest News
Youth arrested for ‘rape’ of underage girl in Shariatpur
Decision on Teesta water sharing after WB, Assam polls: Secy Anwar
City's Guardiola hails Stones, Dias partnership
Truck runs over woman, minor daughter in Mymensingh
Sheikh Mujibur Rahman a symbol of democracy and freedom: Maldivian President
Massage parlor massacres suspect says he loved Guns & God
Man 'commits suicide' to avert police arrest
Asian women massacred in US spa shootings
China tells state firms in Myanmar to evacuate non-essential staff
Egypt prepares to start move to new capital
Most Read News
3 COVID patients die in DMCH fire during evacuation
Political career of Bangabandhu
Maldives President Solih in Dhaka
Former lawmaker Shamsunnahar dies
A great hand on a little head
Training plane crashes
Moudud Ahmed passes away
Fire at DMCH's COVID ICU, patients evacuated
Man held for indecent FB post against Mamunul Haque
Prisoners make Bangabandhu's portrait with blankets
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft