Food Ministry issues tender to buy 50,000 tonnes of rice

The Directorate General of Food under the Food Ministry has issued another international tender to purchase 50,000 tonnes of rice, officials said.

The deadline for submission of price offers is March 24.A previously-issued tender for 50,000 tonnes of rice from Bangladesh closes on March 18.

Bangladesh has issued a series of rice tenders in recent months amid dwindling supplies and a surge in prices.

Bangladesh, traditionally the world's third-biggest rice producer, has emerged as a big importer due to depleted stocks and record prices after repeated flooding damaged its crop.

The new tender seeks price offers for non-basmati parboiled rice in CIF liner out terms, including some ship unloading costs, for shipment to the ports of Chattogram and Mongla.

The rice can come from worldwide origins and shipment is required 40 days after contract award.

Reuters adds: First shipment of food product from Bangladesh to India through Inland Waterways starts.



