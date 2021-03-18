Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 18 March, 2021, 3:21 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BEPZA celebrates birth centenary of Bangabandhu

Published : Thursday, 18 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Business Desk

BEPZA Executive Chairman Major General Md Nazrul Islam along with high officials of the Authority, pose for photograph after laying a wreath at he mural of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on his 101th birth anniversary, at the BEPZA Complex premises, Dhaka on Wednesday, March 17.

BEPZA Executive Chairman Major General Md Nazrul Islam along with high officials of the Authority, pose for photograph after laying a wreath at he mural of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on his 101th birth anniversary, at the BEPZA Complex premises, Dhaka on Wednesday, March 17.

Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) has celebrated 101th Birth Anniversary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in a befitting manneron Wednesday.
BEPZA Executive Chairman Major General Md Nazrul Islam along with high officials of the Authority placed a wreath at the mural of the Greatest Bengali of all times, Great Architecture of Independence Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at the BEPZA Complex premises, Dhaka yesterday on March 17.
Then the high officials led by the Executive Chairman of BEPZA cut a cake celebrating the day. The national flag was hoisted early in the morning in BEPZA Executive Office marking the day.
A discussion meeting was arranged at BEPZA Complex during this time where life and political activities of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu was discussed in details. Before that, a video documentary named 'Amader Bangabandhu' was screened at the program.
Later, the BEPZA Executive Chairman inaugurated a 'Child Care Center' at BEPZA Complex as a part of celebrating the day since the day is also being observed as 'National Children's Day'.
Member (Investment Promotion), Md. Mahmudul Hossain Khan, Member (Engineering) Mohammad Faruque Alam, Member (Finance) Nafisa Banu, Secretary Md. Zakir Hossain Chowdhury and all departmental heads were present during this time.
The eight EPZs including BEPZA Economic Zone, Mirsharai observed the day at the same manner like the Executive Office. BEPZA Public School & Colleges operated by BEPZA also observed the day in a befitting manner with screening video documentary. BEPZA Executive Office including EPZs and BEPZA Economic Zone arranged Doa Mahfil after Zohr prayer.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
City Bank holds subscription closing of Tk 400cr perpetual bond
BANKING EVENT
Eurozone to forgo budget belt-tightening for now
RBI strengthening mechanism to prevent bank frauds
Uber grants UK drivers worker status in world first
Food Ministry issues tender to buy 50,000 tonnes of rice
BEPZA celebrates birth centenary of Bangabandhu
BUSINESS EVENTS


Latest News
Youth arrested for ‘rape’ of underage girl in Shariatpur
Decision on Teesta water sharing after WB, Assam polls: Secy Anwar
City's Guardiola hails Stones, Dias partnership
Truck runs over woman, minor daughter in Mymensingh
Sheikh Mujibur Rahman a symbol of democracy and freedom: Maldivian President
Massage parlor massacres suspect says he loved Guns & God
Man 'commits suicide' to avert police arrest
Asian women massacred in US spa shootings
China tells state firms in Myanmar to evacuate non-essential staff
Egypt prepares to start move to new capital
Most Read News
3 COVID patients die in DMCH fire during evacuation
Political career of Bangabandhu
Maldives President Solih in Dhaka
Former lawmaker Shamsunnahar dies
A great hand on a little head
Training plane crashes
Moudud Ahmed passes away
Fire at DMCH's COVID ICU, patients evacuated
Man held for indecent FB post against Mamunul Haque
Prisoners make Bangabandhu's portrait with blankets
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft