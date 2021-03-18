BEPZA celebrates birth centenary of Bangabandhu



BEPZA Executive Chairman Major General Md Nazrul Islam along with high officials of the Authority, pose for photograph after laying a wreath at he mural of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on his 101th birth anniversary, at the BEPZA Complex premises, Dhaka on Wednesday, March 17.

BEPZA Executive Chairman Major General Md Nazrul Islam along with high officials of the Authority placed a wreath at the mural of the Greatest Bengali of all times, Great Architecture of Independence Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at the BEPZA Complex premises, Dhaka yesterday on March 17.

Then the high officials led by the Executive Chairman of BEPZA cut a cake celebrating the day. The national flag was hoisted early in the morning in BEPZA Executive Office marking the day.

A discussion meeting was arranged at BEPZA Complex during this time where life and political activities of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu was discussed in details. Before that, a video documentary named 'Amader Bangabandhu' was screened at the program.

Later, the BEPZA Executive Chairman inaugurated a 'Child Care Center' at BEPZA Complex as a part of celebrating the day since the day is also being observed as 'National Children's Day'.

Member (Investment Promotion), Md. Mahmudul Hossain Khan, Member (Engineering) Mohammad Faruque Alam, Member (Finance) Nafisa Banu, Secretary Md. Zakir Hossain Chowdhury and all departmental heads were present during this time.

The eight EPZs including BEPZA Economic Zone, Mirsharai observed the day at the same manner like the Executive Office. BEPZA Public School & Colleges operated by BEPZA also observed the day in a befitting manner with screening video documentary. BEPZA Executive Office including EPZs and BEPZA Economic Zone arranged Doa Mahfil after Zohr prayer.













Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) has celebrated 101th Birth Anniversary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in a befitting manneron Wednesday.BEPZA Executive Chairman Major General Md Nazrul Islam along with high officials of the Authority placed a wreath at the mural of the Greatest Bengali of all times, Great Architecture of Independence Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at the BEPZA Complex premises, Dhaka yesterday on March 17.Then the high officials led by the Executive Chairman of BEPZA cut a cake celebrating the day. The national flag was hoisted early in the morning in BEPZA Executive Office marking the day.A discussion meeting was arranged at BEPZA Complex during this time where life and political activities of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu was discussed in details. Before that, a video documentary named 'Amader Bangabandhu' was screened at the program.Later, the BEPZA Executive Chairman inaugurated a 'Child Care Center' at BEPZA Complex as a part of celebrating the day since the day is also being observed as 'National Children's Day'.Member (Investment Promotion), Md. Mahmudul Hossain Khan, Member (Engineering) Mohammad Faruque Alam, Member (Finance) Nafisa Banu, Secretary Md. Zakir Hossain Chowdhury and all departmental heads were present during this time.The eight EPZs including BEPZA Economic Zone, Mirsharai observed the day at the same manner like the Executive Office. BEPZA Public School & Colleges operated by BEPZA also observed the day in a befitting manner with screening video documentary. BEPZA Executive Office including EPZs and BEPZA Economic Zone arranged Doa Mahfil after Zohr prayer.