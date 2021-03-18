BUSINESS EVENTS

ICMAB (Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh) Executive Director Muhammad Abdullah NBR (National Board of Revenue) Comissioner and VAT Online Project Director Kazi Mostafizur Rahman, flanked among others by ICMAB Past President and incumbent SAFA President AKM Delwer Hussain, ICMAB Vice President Md. Munirul Islam and ICMAB Secretary Kazi Muhammad Ziauddin, signing a contract agreement at the VAT Online Project Office in the capital on Tuesday.Information Minister Dr. Hasan Mahmud, MP, along with AB Bank Chairman Muhammad A. (Rumee) Ali, AB Bank President and Managing Director Tarique Afzal, noted artist Ms. Kanak Chanpa Chakma, Society for the Welfare of Autistic Children (SWAC) Chairperson Ms. Subarna Chakma, Directors of AB Bank Board, Bank's Senior Executives, Guests and Participants in a group photo at a painting exhibition and cultural programme organized SWAC to celebrate the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in the capital on Tuesday.A delegation of ICMAB (Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh) led by its President Abu Bakar Siddique called on BSEC (Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission) Chairman Prof. Dr. Shibli Rubaiyat-ul Islam at BSEC office in the capital on Tuesday and discussed matters relating to professional interest. Among others Treasurer A.K.M. Kamruzzaman, Past President and Council Members Mr. ASM Shaykhul Islam and Mr. Md. Jasim Uddin Akond were present in the meeting.