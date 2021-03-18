StanChat, GPL sign online payment agreement



Officials of the General Pharmaceuticals Ltd (GPLand Standard Chartered Bangladesh officials pose, after signing an online payment deal in Dhaka recently.

The transaction followed the signing of an online payment agreement between GPL and Standard Chartered Bangladesh, says a press release.

Straight2Bank NextGen is the Bank's innovative digital banking platform that is transforming how clients experience financial services. Straight2Bank NextGen is a comprehensive online platform - helping clients avail all of Standard Chartered's products and services.

This platform enables customers to make payments (Payroll, Vendor, Customs Duty etc) online, while delivering real-time customized MIS for easy reconciliation, along with a host of other capabilities.

Enamul Huque, Managing Director, Head of Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking Client Coverage, Standard Chartered Bangladesh and Dr. Momenul Haq, Managing Director, GPL signed the agreement at GPL Head Office.

GPL Directors Dr. Sarah Momen, Sakibul Haq, Rafidul Haq,. Zariful Haq , Executive Director and Company Secretary Md. Alauddin, along with senior officials from GPL and Faria H Kabir, Executive Director and Head of Mid Corporate, Nahid Imani, Director, Mid Corporate and other high officials from Standard Chartered were present in the signing ceremony.

The signing ceremony was followed by the execution of a live transaction on the platform.

Enamul Huque, said, "Straight2Bank NextGen was conceptualized with active participation from our clients. They revealed a growing demand for a banking portal that is comprehensive, accessible, efficient and secure.

"With this solution, we hope to equip our partners with future-ready tools that are capable of harnessing the transformational energy that is rapidly reshaping the world around us."

In 2020, GPL, was one of the first organisations in the country to make a drawdown under Standard Chartered's USD1 billion financing commitment to help companies tackling COVID-19.

GPL's drawdown of this facility helped the company augment the production of different immunity boosting, disinfectant, analgesic and anti-biotic drugs. The company, established in 1984, offers a portfolio of around 328 products, and serves both domestic and export markets.











