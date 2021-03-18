Video
Vivo launches economic smartphone Y1S

Published : Thursday, 18 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 13
Business Desk

Global smartphone brand vivo has launched Y1S - another new smartphone model with exclusive features like large display and huge battery backup. Besides, the phone configuration is attractive as well.
The phone hits at the market on Sunday (14 march); and its cost BDT 8990, says a press release.
vivo Y1S device has a 6.22-inch Hello Full View display which resolutions is 1520 X 720 (HD+). Its screen-to-body ratio is 88.6 per cent. Thereby, the users will enjoy gaming and video contents. The weight of this slim smartphone is only 161gm while the thickness is 8.28mm. So, you can hold the phone in your grip very smoothly.
For ensuring sufficient power backup, the phone has used 4030mAh battery. And the users need no worries about charging their phone.
vivo Y1S comes with a 2GB RAM. The phone also comes with a 32GB internal storage while the users can extend the memory up to 256GB.
5 MP (1.8 Aperture) front camera and 13 MP (2.2 Aperture) back camera is available at vivo Y1S. This phone is available in 2 colors: Olive black and Arora Blue; and Android-10 based Funtouch OS 10.5 has been used as the operating system.  


