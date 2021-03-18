Video
GP, Altruist, Green Delta go for handset security insurance

Published : Thursday, 18 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Business Desk

Grameenphone (GP), in partnership with Altruist Technologies Limited and Green Delta Insurance Company, launch 'Device Insurance' for its customers for the first time in Bangladesh.
As a connectivity partner to Digital Bangladesh, the company endeavors to explore innovative solutions and services that meet its customers evolving lifestyles.
The service will initially be available in three Grameenphone Experience Centers - two in Dhaka and one in Chattogram, and gradually to other channels, says a press release.
On this occasion, GP Chief Marketing Officer Mohammad Sajjad Hasib, said, " We are happy to launch this service in Bangladesh for the first time to offer our valuable customers protection of their devices. We thank our partners, Altruist and Green Delta for bringing this service to our customers."
The Altruist Secure is a mobile app-based device insurance service that will cover physical damage, theft, and lost devices. The app is available both in the Android Play Store and iOS App Store under Altruist Secure BD. It is an annual subscription where the customers will be under 12 months of insurance coverage. The premium for device insurance starts from BDT 28/month. Customer can either pay the premium monthly or annually, and multiple claims are allowed during the claim procedure.
Anuj Aggarwal, Managing Director, Altruist Technologies Limited, added, " We are also excited about the opportunities which will be created in the device insurance space in Bangladesh."
 Syed Moinuddin Ahmed, Additional Managing Director & Company Secretary of Green Delta Insurance Company Ltd, said, "This is the first time device insurance coverage will be offered in Bangladesh, which would help customers to protect their devices against theft and accidental damages. "
Altruist Technologies Limited was founded in 2005, and since then, it has been providing solutions in over 50 countries globally, covering over 100 telecommunication carriers across Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and Europe.
It has been 10 years since Altruists Technologies Limited has been bringing innovative products and services to Bangladesh, and they plan to invest more in the region.


