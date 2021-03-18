Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 18 March, 2021, 3:20 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Honda to briefly suspend most N America auto output

Published : Thursday, 18 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26

WASHINGTON, March 17: Japanese automaker Honda will be "suspending production" for one week at most of its plants in the United States and Canada due to factors that include a shortage of parts, the company said Tuesday.
The company is dealing with "a number of supply chain issues related to the impact from COVID-19, congestion at various ports, the microchip shortage and severe winter weather over the past several weeks," especially in Texas, a Honda spokesperson in Japan told AFP.
"In some way, all of our auto plants in the US and Canada will be impacted, with most of the plants temporarily suspending production during the week of March 22," the spokesperson said.
Since the situation is "fluid," the timing and length of "production adjustments could change."
Even when production is suspended Honda workers will still be able to work at the impacted plants, the spokesman said.
The Covid-19 pandemic has scrambled supply and demand patterns worldwide, leading to backups at major ports.
A shortage of silicon chips is also forcing automakers to cut back on production across the globe.
Ford said it would drastically reduce output of its top-selling F-150 truck because of the shortage of semiconductors, while General Motors has announced it will suspend work at three North American factories. With microchips in strong demand across various industries -- especially as sales of computers exploded during lockdowns -- chip makers have turned their attention to other clients.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
City Bank holds subscription closing of Tk 400cr perpetual bond
BANKING EVENT
Eurozone to forgo budget belt-tightening for now
RBI strengthening mechanism to prevent bank frauds
Uber grants UK drivers worker status in world first
Food Ministry issues tender to buy 50,000 tonnes of rice
BEPZA celebrates birth centenary of Bangabandhu
BUSINESS EVENTS


Latest News
Youth arrested for ‘rape’ of underage girl in Shariatpur
Decision on Teesta water sharing after WB, Assam polls: Secy Anwar
City's Guardiola hails Stones, Dias partnership
Truck runs over woman, minor daughter in Mymensingh
Sheikh Mujibur Rahman a symbol of democracy and freedom: Maldivian President
Massage parlor massacres suspect says he loved Guns & God
Man 'commits suicide' to avert police arrest
Asian women massacred in US spa shootings
China tells state firms in Myanmar to evacuate non-essential staff
Egypt prepares to start move to new capital
Most Read News
3 COVID patients die in DMCH fire during evacuation
Political career of Bangabandhu
Maldives President Solih in Dhaka
Former lawmaker Shamsunnahar dies
A great hand on a little head
Training plane crashes
Moudud Ahmed passes away
Fire at DMCH's COVID ICU, patients evacuated
Man held for indecent FB post against Mamunul Haque
Prisoners make Bangabandhu's portrait with blankets
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft