BUILD submits budget proposals for FY'22 to NBR



A BUILD (Business Initiative Leading Development) delegation led by BUILD Chairperson Abul Kasem Khan (3rd from left) places budget proposals for FY2021-22 to the National Board of Revenue Chairman Abu Hena Md. Rahmatul Muneem at his office on Tuesday last.

In order to revive the post COVID19 economy, BUILD placed some effective recommendations in a bid to facilitating the tax revenue collection procedure of the government focusing on widening tax net, corporate tax reduction, minimizing the gap of supply side and demand side and simplifying the tax payment procedures.

During the meeting with NBR, BUILD Chairperson said: "We see no other option for increasing the Tax GDP ratio, he added the existing ratio of direct and indirect tax in Bangladesh is around 35:65 which should be reversed to uphold the interest of the consumers and the productive sectors."

Priorities for this year Budget should be increase the tax-net, reduce the tax-rates, simplify tax payment procedures to encourage taxpayers.

BUILD urges to reduce costs of administration and compliance, ensure procedural fairness, avoid discrepancies and discrimination, ensure transparency and build confidence in the taxpayer-citizen-client.

It also demands the increased reliance on Information Technology -- electronic payment facilities. BUILD asked for considering the taxpayer as customer and facilitating compliance.

It raises the importance of tax audit strategies to increase efficiency and reduce risk of leakage. The policy paper also identifies the urgency of the segmentation of taxpayers for creating better service levels for all.









