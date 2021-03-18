Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 18 March, 2021, 3:20 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BUILD submits budget proposals for FY'22 to NBR

Published : Thursday, 18 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Business Correspondent

A BUILD (Business Initiative Leading Development) delegation led by BUILD Chairperson Abul Kasem Khan (3rd from left) places budget proposals for FY2021-22 to the National Board of Revenue Chairman Abu Hena Md. Rahmatul Muneem at his office on Tuesday last.

A BUILD (Business Initiative Leading Development) delegation led by BUILD Chairperson Abul Kasem Khan (3rd from left) places budget proposals for FY2021-22 to the National Board of Revenue Chairman Abu Hena Md. Rahmatul Muneem at his office on Tuesday last.

Business Initiative Leading Development (BUILD) Chairperson Abul Kasem Khan placed the budget proposals  for FY2021-22 to the Chairman of National Board of Revenue (NBR) Abu Hena Md. Rahmatul Muneem on Tuesday last.
In order to revive the post COVID19 economy, BUILD placed some effective recommendations in a bid to facilitating the tax revenue collection procedure of the government focusing on widening tax net, corporate tax reduction, minimizing the gap of supply side and demand side and simplifying the tax payment procedures.
During the meeting with NBR, BUILD Chairperson said: "We see no other option for increasing the Tax GDP ratio, he added the existing ratio of direct and indirect tax in Bangladesh is around 35:65 which should be reversed to uphold the interest of the consumers and the productive sectors."
Priorities for this year Budget should be increase the tax-net, reduce the tax-rates, simplify tax payment procedures to encourage taxpayers.
BUILD urges to reduce costs of administration and compliance, ensure procedural fairness, avoid discrepancies and discrimination, ensure transparency and build confidence in the taxpayer-citizen-client.
It also demands the increased reliance on Information Technology -- electronic payment facilities. BUILD asked for considering the taxpayer as customer and facilitating compliance.
It raises the importance of tax audit strategies to increase efficiency and reduce risk of leakage. The policy paper also identifies the urgency of the segmentation of taxpayers for creating better service levels for all.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
City Bank holds subscription closing of Tk 400cr perpetual bond
BANKING EVENT
Eurozone to forgo budget belt-tightening for now
RBI strengthening mechanism to prevent bank frauds
Uber grants UK drivers worker status in world first
Food Ministry issues tender to buy 50,000 tonnes of rice
BEPZA celebrates birth centenary of Bangabandhu
BUSINESS EVENTS


Latest News
Youth arrested for ‘rape’ of underage girl in Shariatpur
Decision on Teesta water sharing after WB, Assam polls: Secy Anwar
City's Guardiola hails Stones, Dias partnership
Truck runs over woman, minor daughter in Mymensingh
Sheikh Mujibur Rahman a symbol of democracy and freedom: Maldivian President
Massage parlor massacres suspect says he loved Guns & God
Man 'commits suicide' to avert police arrest
Asian women massacred in US spa shootings
China tells state firms in Myanmar to evacuate non-essential staff
Egypt prepares to start move to new capital
Most Read News
3 COVID patients die in DMCH fire during evacuation
Political career of Bangabandhu
Maldives President Solih in Dhaka
Former lawmaker Shamsunnahar dies
A great hand on a little head
Training plane crashes
Moudud Ahmed passes away
Fire at DMCH's COVID ICU, patients evacuated
Man held for indecent FB post against Mamunul Haque
Prisoners make Bangabandhu's portrait with blankets
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft