Thursday, 18 March, 2021, 3:20 AM
DSCC trade licensing added to BIDA's one stop service

Published : Thursday, 18 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA)'s Online One Stop Service (OSS) now includes providing trade licensing of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC).
The DSCC Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh inaugurated this new facility in the BIDA headquarters in the city on Tuesday. With this new addition BIDA will provide 42 trade-related services of 12 government institutions though online OSS portal.
The Mayor said, 'From now on, different investors, clients or users can apply for 42 services online from their home providing fixed fees through digital platform. He said with this OSS service facility both local and foreign investments will increase in the country."
It will also improve 'ease of doing business' (EODB) in the country.
BIDA Executive Chairman Md. Sirajul Islam said, with the addition of DSCC trade licensing under online one stop service window, BIDA investors and different subscribers would get almost all the services though OSS portal from now.
It will help people in getting trade licenses faster and even without difficulties.
He said the government is always investment friendly and a good numbers of agencies have so far come under BIDA online platform. It will make business easier.


