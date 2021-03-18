Video
Pran sending food products to India under naval protocol deal

Published : Thursday, 18 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27
Business Correspondent

State Minister of Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury inaugurating the Naval Protocol Agreement flagging of first shipmemnt of food products to India from PRAN Industrial Park in Narsingdi's Palash on Tuesday.

State Minister of Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury inaugurated the Naval Protocol Agreement (NPA) food export programme at PRAN Industrial Park in Narsingdi's Palash on Tuesday.
On the golden jubilee of independence, PRAN became the first to ship food products to India under the NPA.
Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) has taken initiative to send food items from Bangladesh to India by ship.
State Minister Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury flagged off the ship M V Alif Lam Mim which will cover a distance of about 710 kilometers to Kolkata in 8 days.
Speaking on the occasion Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury said that the government has taken several steps to export goods directly to India using the inland waterways on protocol routes.
He said the government is increasing the fleet of dredgers to ensure the navigability of rivers for easier transportation through inland waterway routes.
Earlier these items were being sent through trucks which resulted in higher cost and wastage of the products on the way.
In September last year, the first shipment on the protocol route commenced with a consignment of 50 tonnes of cement sent from Daudkandi in Bangladesh to Sonamura in Tripura on the new protocol route.
The Protocol for Inland Water Trade & Transit (PIWTT) was signed between India and Bangladesh in 1972 to connect the two countries through inland waterways. In 2019-2020, approx. 3.5 million MT of cargo was transported between India and Bangladesh on the protocol routes.


