Bangabandhu dedicated his life to ensure rights, welfare of people



Grameen Bank organised a discussion meeting and Doa Mahfil to celebrate the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at the bank's head office in Mirpur on Wednesday. Daily Observer Editor Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury was the Chief Guest. Present on the dais: Abul Khair Md. Monirul Hoque, Managing Director (Extreme right), Prof Dr AKM Saiful Majid, Chairman (second from right) and Jamal Uddin Biswas, former GM of the bank (extreme left). photo : Observer

"He (Bangabandhu) worked throughout his life to make the people of the country self dependent," he said while addressing as Chief Guest at a discussion, organised by Grameen Bank in its head office at Mirpur in the capital, in celebration of Bangabandhu�s birth centenary.

"Until his death, he worked to make poverty-free Bangladesh," he said.

On August 15, 1975 the enemies of the Libaration War killed Bangabandhu and those who usurped power illegally distorted the spirit of the Libaration War and wanted to obliterate the name of the Father of the Nation. But Bangabandhu�s daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina tried the killers of the Father of Nation and re-enforced the spirit of the Libaration War.

Chairman of the Board of Directors of Grameen Bank Dr AKM Saiful Majid chaired the programme.

Among others, Managing Director of the Bank Md Monirul Islam and former General Manager of the Bank Jamal Uddin Biswas spoke on the occasion.



















