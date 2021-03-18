‘Pakistan wants to improve commercial ties with BD’

Pakistan President Dr Arif Alvi wants to improve commercial and cultural relations with Bangladesh.

Pakistan highly values its ties with Bangladesh and wants to further expand cooperation by using the existing bilateral mechanisms, including Political Consultations at Foreign Secretary Level and Joint Economic Commission, the president said.

He made the remarks while talking to the Pakistan's High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Imran Ahmed Siddiqui, who called on him at Aiwan-e-Sadr, the presidential palace, in Islamabad yesterday (Tuesday), according to a press statement from the Pakistan High Commission.

The statement comes when Bangladesh celebrates 50 years of independence from the oppression of Pakistan through a brutal war in 1971.

The Pakistan President asked the High Commissioner to work for improving bilateral ties between the two countries.

He underscored the need to enhance commercial relations, business-to-business cooperation and people-to-people contacts for the mutual benefit of the two countries.

He urged the need to enhance bilateral cultural and political exchanges as well as increase cooperation in the field of sports to further cement cooperation between the two sides.

Pakistan's leading Dawn newspaper published from Karachi said on Wednesday that The Pakistan-Bangladesh relationship took a nosedive after (Prime Minister Sheikh) Hasina Wajed resumed the so-called 1971 trial of 'war crimes' after starting her second tenure as prime minister in 2009.

Pakistan had always considered the bitter past of the 1971 dismemberment a closed chapter in view of the tripartite agreement signed in April 1974 for repatriation of war prisoners.

Ms Wajed's father and Bangladesh's founding father Mujibur Rehman had after the accord agreed that in the interest of regional peace, no one would be put on trial for alleged crimes committed during the 1971 war.

However, Ms Wajed was bent upon reviving the ghosts of 1971. She was further emboldened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's coming into power in India and Pakistan-Bangladesh ties went from one low to another.











