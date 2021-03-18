

Control price of kitchen essentials in Ramadan



However, we feel, it is always important to engage a party from the Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB) or at least a public representative on behalf of countrywide consumers when a price hike is settled. The reality in Bangladesh - almost in all price hike cases the decision is often a one-sided one.



At the same time, the oil price hike comes as we prepare to enter Ramadan beginning by mid April. It won't be irrational to ask, which kitchen essentials are next on the 'invisible list' of price hike?



The point, however, every year, prior to and during Ramadan, prices of kitchen commodities go beyond the reach of common people - despite steps taken by the government to keep them under control. And it won't be too much of a demand to witness this year as an exception.



For ordinary people who have been struggling to bear their regular family expenses with limited income coupled with a swelling Corona death and infection rates, spiralling prices of kitchen essentials would be just too much to bear.



While last year can be termed as an exception, but on this year government's price regulating authorities must take it as a mission to prevent unfair and artificial price hike of kitchen commodities. Not to forget, the country still hasn't recovered from the pandemic induced losses and damages.



However, In order to keep prices of essentials under control, the government should strongly monitor large kitchen markets in the country from right now, and make sure that there is no non-natural crisis created by dubious traders, wholesalers and retailers.



Mobile courts can help in this regard by taking action against hoarders. Additionally, steps should be geared up for uninterrupted import of products. Containers carrying food items at Chittagong port must be cleared quickly. The government should also consider increasing open market sales, so to give low-income people some relief.



The government would do a good job, if this year it can set an example of monitoring and controlling kitchen commodity prices by adopting pro-people policies before it is too late. With less than a month left for the holy month of Ramadan to kickoff, the government has once again increased the prices of edible oil. A national price setting committee, a body under the commerce ministry, hiked the prices after consultation with importers, millers, wholesalers and trade body leaders on last Monday. Moreover, the commerce minister has justified the latest hike as an 'adjustment' of domestic price with that of the international market.However, we feel, it is always important to engage a party from the Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB) or at least a public representative on behalf of countrywide consumers when a price hike is settled. The reality in Bangladesh - almost in all price hike cases the decision is often a one-sided one.At the same time, the oil price hike comes as we prepare to enter Ramadan beginning by mid April. It won't be irrational to ask, which kitchen essentials are next on the 'invisible list' of price hike?The point, however, every year, prior to and during Ramadan, prices of kitchen commodities go beyond the reach of common people - despite steps taken by the government to keep them under control. And it won't be too much of a demand to witness this year as an exception.For ordinary people who have been struggling to bear their regular family expenses with limited income coupled with a swelling Corona death and infection rates, spiralling prices of kitchen essentials would be just too much to bear.While last year can be termed as an exception, but on this year government's price regulating authorities must take it as a mission to prevent unfair and artificial price hike of kitchen commodities. Not to forget, the country still hasn't recovered from the pandemic induced losses and damages.However, In order to keep prices of essentials under control, the government should strongly monitor large kitchen markets in the country from right now, and make sure that there is no non-natural crisis created by dubious traders, wholesalers and retailers.Mobile courts can help in this regard by taking action against hoarders. Additionally, steps should be geared up for uninterrupted import of products. Containers carrying food items at Chittagong port must be cleared quickly. The government should also consider increasing open market sales, so to give low-income people some relief.The government would do a good job, if this year it can set an example of monitoring and controlling kitchen commodity prices by adopting pro-people policies before it is too late.