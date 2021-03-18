Contain fresh Covid surge

Dear Sir

A sudden surge in Covid-19 cases in the country has sparked fresh fears, forcing the authorities to issue official instructions and take up measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus. The government has asked officials at all administrative tiers to implement the health guidelines properly and re-launch mobile court drives to punish those not following the rules.



As per the existing schedule, secondary and higher secondary educational institutions are scheduled to reopen on March 30, universities on May 24 and student dormitories on May 17. But the latest development suggests reconsidering the issue since the country has been witnessing a fresh surge in Covid-19 infections and deaths for the past several days. Covid-19 transmission in the country started gradually slowing down in January, but deaths and transmission rates have been on the rise over the past few weeks. Currently, the young people face the threat of being infected by this deadly virus. Under these circumstances, directives have been given to introduce mobile courts against the health rules violators in all districts. Imposing restriction on gatherings centring social, political, religious and cultural events is also necessary.



To overcome the C-19 posed threat, authorities responsible must take initiatives immediately. Simultaneously, people should strictly follow the health guideline.



Alif Khan

Over email