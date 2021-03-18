Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 18 March, 2021, 3:19 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Contain fresh Covid surge

Published : Thursday, 18 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32

Dear Sir
A sudden surge in Covid-19 cases in the country has sparked fresh fears, forcing the authorities to issue official instructions and take up measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus. The government has asked officials at all administrative tiers to implement the health guidelines properly and re-launch mobile court drives to punish those not following the rules.

As per the existing schedule, secondary and higher secondary educational institutions are scheduled to reopen on March 30, universities on May 24 and student dormitories on May 17. But the latest development suggests reconsidering the issue since the country has been witnessing a fresh surge in Covid-19 infections and deaths for the past several days. Covid-19 transmission in the country started gradually slowing down in January, but deaths and transmission rates have been on the rise over the past few weeks. Currently, the young people face the threat of being infected by this deadly virus. Under these circumstances, directives have been given to introduce mobile courts against the health rules violators in all districts. Imposing restriction on gatherings centring social, political, religious and cultural events is also necessary.

To overcome the C-19 posed threat, authorities responsible must take initiatives immediately. Simultaneously, people should strictly follow the health guideline.

Alif Khan
Over email



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Contain fresh Covid surge
NATO needs a plan to better engage with Middle East
Save rivers for our own interest
Book and Book Fair: Baconian perspective
Getting our courts out of the shackles of backlog
Every innocent life matters: a peacekeeper’s perspective
Price of daily commodities going up
Bravery of young Mujib and The Unfinished Memoirs


Latest News
Youth arrested for ‘rape’ of underage girl in Shariatpur
Decision on Teesta water sharing after WB, Assam polls: Secy Anwar
City's Guardiola hails Stones, Dias partnership
Truck runs over woman, minor daughter in Mymensingh
Sheikh Mujibur Rahman a symbol of democracy and freedom: Maldivian President
Massage parlor massacres suspect says he loved Guns & God
Man 'commits suicide' to avert police arrest
Asian women massacred in US spa shootings
China tells state firms in Myanmar to evacuate non-essential staff
Egypt prepares to start move to new capital
Most Read News
3 COVID patients die in DMCH fire during evacuation
Political career of Bangabandhu
Maldives President Solih in Dhaka
Former lawmaker Shamsunnahar dies
A great hand on a little head
Training plane crashes
Moudud Ahmed passes away
Fire at DMCH's COVID ICU, patients evacuated
Man held for indecent FB post against Mamunul Haque
Prisoners make Bangabandhu's portrait with blankets
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft