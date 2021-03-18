Getting our courts out of the shackles of backlog

From 2008 to 2015, the number of unsettled cases in Bangladesh increased by 75%. Cautioning the huge burden of unsettled cases might bring the judiciary to a standstill, the then chief justice called the National Judicial Conference 2016 aiming to reduce the backlog of cases through digitisation, effective court administration and case management.



However, in 2017, the judiciary of Bangladesh faced a total of 3,156,878 backlogged cases, presumably created as a result of new cases outnumbering unsettled ones. Likewise, in 2019, the number reached 34 lakh.



Concerning an unbearable suffering to the justice seekers, the report further projected that if the growth continues at the same pace, the pending cases in Chief Judicial Magistrate Courts, Sessions' Judge Courts and High Court Division would be 72%, 82%, and 89% respectively by 2022.



In 2020, the number of cases pending stood at 3,684,728, among which the Supreme Court alone held 512,685 cases whereas the subordinate courts and tribunals held the remaining 3,172,043 cases. However, around 328,924 cases were disposed of between December 2019 and February 2020 in the Supreme Court.



Thus, arithmetically, on average 1.9 lakh cases were disposed of every month before the emergence of Covid-19 outbreak. Certainly, the Covid-19 pandemic has posed a massive challenge to the already tussling judicial system. Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain has addressed the issues as a "critical state" while expressing his concerns over the number of pending cases in the courts.



The Supreme Court reports indicate that not a single case could be disposed of due to the pandemic-induced closure of courts from March to June 2020. However, Bangladesh started its journey of conducting virtual courts on 12 May 2020. The reports suggest that a total of 21,410 cases were pending in the Appellate Division, 488,562 in the High Court and 30,88,291 cases in the lower courts till March 2020. Meanwhile, from January to March 2020, 365,000 new criminal and civil cases had been filed.



Reasons behind the backlog: There exist several reasons behind the delay of just disposal of disputes in our country. This could primarily be attributed to the defects existing within the procedural law itself. Despite the existence of Civil Procedure Code, its provisions are rarely followed effectively to ensure speedy disposal of cases.



For instance, in many cases, the plaintiff/complainant often fails to pay the processing fee in time after filing a suit which in turn delays the summoning of the defendant. Further delay is caused by the slow service of the summoning process and the parties' failure to attend the court, reflecting the poor administration system of our courts. As cases proceed, lawyers of both parties often seek long adjournments from the court to prepare their cases. In reality, however, this is a tactic for lawyers to maximize court appearances and, consequently, their fees, which depend on the number of court appearances they make.



This, coupled with the judges' reluctance in limiting the number of adjournments, whether due to the existing heavy caseload or lack of preparation in dealing with the cases, results in further delays in case disposal. Judges' failure to impose cost sanctions or penalties on the parties for their failure to abide by the procedural rules allows the parties to continue stretching their cases.



Moreover, despite having the procedural power to make court orders to expedite trials, judges often fail to put them in practice resulting in further procedural and administrative delays. However, judges are not to be solely blamed for the increasing rate of backlogged cases.



On average, a lower-court judge has to deal with around 1700 cases while a High Court judge has to deal with more than 3,140 cases: a classic example of overloading on part of the government. In addition, rotation and transfer of judges further impedes the trial, causing more delay in the disposal process.



Finally, enforcement of the adversarial system in civil trials with no compulsion for maintaining a time-frame allows a case to be brought back to its primary stage even after coming towards the end, thereby slowing down the entire process.



Why solutions should be sought?: Finding a solution to the backlog of cases is of utmost importance as it can cause a great deal of direct and indirect harm to the country's judicial system.



Firstly, owing to the unavailability of timely administration of justice, the confidence of ordinary citizens in the judicial system is greatly damaged.



Secondly, in most cases, individuals who are not financially stable and prisoners awaiting trial are deprived of justice.



Thirdly, as the judiciary plays a vital role in the development of law through interpretation and indirect lawmaking, it takes more time to address the shortcomings left due to weak drafting of legislation in countries with a slow judicial system.



Fourthly, the judiciary keeps losing its efficacy with time because of being overwhelmed with pending cases.



Finally, as foreign investors also prefer avoiding countries where conflicts are not resolved easily and effectively, this often has a negative effect on the country's economic growth.



How can this be solved? : While the list provided below is not exhaustive, these steps should be taken as a matter of priority:



Firstly, the number of judges in the Judiciary should be increased and assigned based on the amount of backlog.

Secondly, a track system, for the severity and complexity of disputes should be adopted and a timeframe has to be set under which cases falling within 'the fast track' ought to be disposed of.

Thirdly, all forms of ADR at all levels of a civil dispute should be popularised.

Fourthly, the Civil Procedure Code must be amended to not allow unnecessary adjournments.

Fifthly, heavy costs judgment on parties that delay and lengthen the trial process must be imposed.

Finally, the rule of seeking reports on the causings behind each new backlog must be implemented.

Barrister Faran Md Araf is a Lecturer and Programme team member of the LCLS (South)

Tarazi Mohammed Sheikh is a law

student at BRAC University

Safura Mahbub is a lawyer and an accredited Civil/Commercial Mediator

Arafat Reza is an LLB graduate from

BPP University, UK













