

Every innocent life matters: a peacekeeper’s perspective



Killing of unarmed UN civilian employee that to a high profile WFP team is extremely rare; however, reports say, these type of incidents are on the rise. Certainly, this is an indicator that things are not the way it used to be. Since the first deployment of military observers in 1948 to Middle East, the peacekeeping has opened up Pandora's Box of sprouting complications.



UN has pursuit peace through 70 peacekeeping operations in last 76 years after it came into existence in 1945. Over the decades, UN has experienced cunning actors, emerging threats, and multidimensional challenges resulting complex environment. Nevertheless, peacekeeping was and will always remain as one of the cornerstones of UN.



Even in the 21st century, there is no silver bullet for creating lasting peace in war-torn countries; however, peacekeeping will surely be instrumental for building state capacity. According to UN peacekeeping operations data, as of 31 December 2020, there were total 94,484 peacekeepers essentially from 121 contributing countries serving under the blue helmet out of which there were total 1082 experts on mission/ UN Military Observer (UNMO) and 1994 staff officers.



These peacekeepers are dispersed in 12 peacekeeping operations throughout the globe (i.e., Western Sahara, Central African Republic, Mali, DRC, Golan, Lebanon, Cyprus, Abyei, Kosovo, South Sudan, Middle East, and Jammu & Kashmir). As of 31 December 2020, Bangladesh, one of the top troop contributing countries, had 6798 military personnel deployed out of which 30 peacekeepers were deployed as UNMO and 124 peacekeepers were deployed as staff officers.



While everyone is dedicated to promote peace by all means necessary, some do it without the intervention of weapons. Due to distinctive nature of employment, usually, UNMO and staff officers do not carry weapon and resort to soft power for accomplishing assigned job. Their living arrangement is also diverged. Contingent members live in military camps protected by their own men empowered with country owned arms and ammo.



Since staff officers' job is headquarters centric, their accommodation is customarily orgnanized within UN designated compound. Whereas, accommodation of UNMO is usually within civil areas called team site. Team sites are the tentacles spread across whole mission area, which are often located in remote and isolated places.



UNMO work as eyes and ears of mission hierarchy. Their operating rhythm requires them to conduct short range and long range patrols (as defined by force headquarters) including overnight patrol. Besides, UNMOs are often required to conduct initial investigation of firing incidents, assault, murder, human rights violation, and kidnapping etc. making them equally vulnerable to similar threats. Since UNMOs are usually not armed, travelling in conflict prone areas expose them more than other UN armed components and make them easy prey for rebels.



Dozens of armed rebel groups typically compete in extortion, kidnappings, and violent actions within conflict area for their survival. Prevailing menaces e.g., surge of terrorism, foreign fighter, proliferation of intrastate conflicts etc. depreciate security environment and increase working risk for UNMOs. UN itself realized the changing nature of security environment and robust peacekeeping term was coined. Development of doctrine from the Brahimi Report in 2000, Capstone Doctrine in 2008, and more recently by the New Horizon discussions, all of which show a concern for robustness.



Unarmed Bangladeshi peacekeeper interacting with locals at DRC. Photo: UN

Changing nature of evolving threats demands critical thoughts. Owing to nature of assignments, if weapons are not appropriate for all UNMOs, they may be sanctioned with bullet proof and blast poof vehicle for carrying out routine activity to reduce vulnerability. Expenditure for protection must not be confused with luxury. Accommodation of UNMO may be organized within the premises of nearby armed contingent camp for the same reason. It may be imprudent to allow UNMOs to live in relatively threatened environment whereas a more secured living condition is available. Living inside a military camp is likely to enhance sense of security and boost productivity. It only needs review of mindset and policy.



In conclusion, increase attack on unarmed UN personnel needs serious review of how things are done in a conflict prone war zone. No one can expect armed rebels to strictly follow Article 3 and Article 5 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, which testifies that everyone has the right to life and no one shall be subjected to torture respectively.



Unless appropriate steps are taken, UNMOs will continue to work in a gradually degrading security environment because of several contributing factors mentioned before. Many of them are already living on a cliff hanger, performing assigned tasked relying on rebel's wishful desire. Peacekeepers promote peace with their lives; however, their lives matter too. Because, at the end, no one wants to return home in body bag, even if, it is shrouded with UN flag.



It is time, to look back at the employment conditions and take appropriate measures to reduce vulnerability. Troops contributing country's strong stance coupled with involvement by UN may bring positive changes regarding overall safety and security of peacekeepers before it is too late. We owe it to the late Italian Ambassador Luca Attanasio along with total 4049 fatalities that has been taking place since 1948.

The writer is a graduate from Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP) as well as Army Command College, Nanjing, China. Currently he is undergoing 'United Nations Military Observer and Staff Officers' Course' at Bangladesh Institute of Peace Support Operation Training (BIPSOT)







