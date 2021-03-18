Bangabandhu’s 101st birthday celebrated in districts



To mark the 101st birthday of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, district administrations, different socio-cultural organisations, educational institutions and political parties organised different programmes on Wednesday. The photos show wreaths placed in Barishal (1), Gopalganj (2), Meherpur (3), Khulna (4), and Pabna (5); a cake cut at NSTU (6); rallies brought out in Sirajganj (7) and Bhola (8); and a special prayer offered in Pirojpur (9). photos: observer

On March 17 in 1920, Bangabandhu, the architect of independent Bangladesh

and the greatest Bangali of all times, was born at Tungipara of Gopalganj.

The theme of this year's birthday of Bangabandhu and National Children's

Day is "Bangabandhur Janmadin, Shishur Riday Hok Rangin" (Let children's life become more colourful on Bangabandhu's birthday).

The day began with 31-gun salute during the sun rise and hoisting of national flags atop all government and non-government buildings and educational institutions.

To mark the day, district administrations, different socio-cultural organisations, educational institutions and political parties organised different programmes.

The programmes included cutting cake, discussion meeting, cultural function, placing wreaths on the sculpture of Father of the Nation, bringing out rallies, children gathering, recitation from the Holy Quraan, poem recitation, speech and essay-writing competition, and screening documentary film on the life of Bangabandhu.

Besides, special prayers and doa mahfil were also offered in different religious institutions. Improved diet was also served to jails, orphanages and hospitals in all the districts.

BARISHAL: On this occasion, City Mayor Serniabat Sadiq Abdullah placed a wreath on the portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on the Ashwini Kumar Hall premises in the city in the morning.

Later, councillors from different wards and various socio-cultural organisations and professional bodies paid tribute to Bangabandhu.

On the other hand, the district administration placed wreaths on the portrait of the Architect of Independence at Bangabandhu Park in the city at around 9am.

Barishal Divisional Commissioner DIG Shafiqul Islam, Barishal Metropolitan Police Commissioner Md Shahabuddin Khan and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Md Jashim Uddin Haidar, among others, paid tribute to Bangabandhu there.

District Awami League (AL) General Secretary (GS) and former lawmaker Advocate Talukder Md Younus, Barishal City Unit AL President Advocate Jahangir Hossain and former lawmaker Jebunnesa Afroz, among others, placed wreaths on the temporary mural of Bangabandhu in District AL office.

Meanwhile, members of Barishal Press Club paid tribute to Bangabandhu on the press club premises in the city.

BHOLA: To mark the day, District AL organised a discussion meeting on Bangla School Field in the district town in the morning.

AL Advisory Committee Member Tofail Ahmed, MP, attended the programme as chief guest through video conferencing from Dhaka.

District AL Vice-President Advocate Julfikar Ahmed presided over the meeting.

District AL GS and Zila Parishad Chairman Abdul Momin Tulu, Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman Mosharef Hossain, Bhola Municipality Mayor Mohammad Moniruzzaman Monir, District AL Organising Secretary Mainul Hossain Biplob and Sadar Upazila AL GS Nazrul Islam Goldar, among others, were also present at the programme.

CHUADANGA: The day began with placing wreaths on the portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on the DC office premises in the town at 12am.

DC Md Nazrul Islam Sarker, Superintend of Police (SP) Md Jahidul Islam and ADC Munira Parveen, among government officials, paid tribute to Bangabandhu at that time.

DC Md Nazrul Islam Sarker cut a cake on his office premises, marking the day.

A colourful rally was brought out from the DC office premises at around 10am, and it ended at the same place after parading main streets in the town.

Later, a discussion meeting was held at the DC office.

DC Md Nazrul Islam Sarker was present as chief guest while ADC Munira Parveen presided over the meeting.

SP Md Jahidul Islam, Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman Asadul Haque Biswas, former principal of Chuadanga Government College Siddfiqur Rahman and former mayor of the municipality Reajul Islam Joarder, among others, attended the programme at special guests.

Special prayer and munajat was also offered at all the religious institutions on this occasion.

GAIBANDHA: To mark the day, district administration organised a discussion meeting on the Independence Square premises in the town in the morning.

Whip of the Jatiya Sangshad and local lawmaker Mahabub Ara Begum Gini was present as chief guest while ADC (General) ABM Sadiqur Rahman presided over the meeting.

DC Abdul Matin, SP Towhidul Islam, District AL GS Abu Bakar Siddique and Gaibandha Municipality Mayor Md Matlubour Rahman attended the programme as special guests.

Speaking on the occasion, Mahabub Ara Begum Gini said the visionary leader led the nation in every movement towards attaining democracy including the language movement in 1952, Jukta Front Election in 1954, movement against Martial Law in 1958, Six-point movement in 1966, Mass upsurge in 1969, and general election in 1970.

Paying tribute to the memory of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the DC urged the children to know the real history of the country and long struggle of life of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

JOYPURHAT: On this occasion, different programmes were organised in the district.

Lawmaker Advocate Shamsul Alam Dudu and DC Md Shariful Islam placed wreaths on the portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on Shaheed Dr Abul Kashem Field in the district town.

Later, district police led by SP Mohammad Salam Kabir, Zila Parishad Chairman Arifur Rahman, District Judiciary, Civil Surgeon (CS) office, District AL, Sadar Upazila AL, District BCL, Juba League, Shecchashebak League, Muktijoddha Sangsad and Joypurhat Press Club, among others, paid tribute to Bangabandhu.

A discussion meeting was held with District AL President and Zila Parishad Chairman Md Arifur Rahman in the chair.

District AL GS Md Zakir Hossain, Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman SM Solaiman Ali and Prinicipal Khaja Shamsul Alam, among others, spoke at the programme.

KHULNA: To mark the day, a rally led by the Khulna City Corporation Mayor and Khulna City Unit AL president Talukder Abdul Khaleque was brought out from the New Market area, and it ended on the Khulna Betar premises after parading main streets in the city.

Later, a discussion meeting along with a children gathering was held at Khulna Shilpakala Academy in the city. KCC Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque was present as chief guest while DC Md Helal Hossain presided over the meeting.

Khulna Divisional Commissioner Md Ismail Hossain, Zila Parishad Chairman Sheikh-Harun-ur-Rashid and Khulna Metropolitan Police Commissioner Masudur Rahman Bhuiyan, attended the programme as special guests.

The KCC mayor said through the dynamic leadership, Bangabandhu had organised the nation to fight against exploitation and repression by the Pakistani rulers. The movement led to independent Bangladesh through the nine-month Liberation War in 1971.

In his speech at the children gathering the mayor said, "We will have to build our next generation with the spirit of noble qualities so that they can materialise Bangabandhu's dream of transforming the country into 'Sonar Bangla'. We have to put in our sincere endeavour to flourish the intrinsic values of our children from their very childhood."

Later, the KCC mayor distributed prizes among the winners of different competitions organised by the district administration and Shishu Academy.

Over 1,800 students from primary and secondary schools and madrasa

virtually participated in the programme.

A special doa mahfil was organised at Khulna District Stadium after Asr prayers.

AL and its front organisations, Khulna WASA, Khulna University, Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (KUET), Khulna Agricultural University and other educational institutions, Khulna Betar, Khulna Shishu Academy, Bangladesh-India Friendship Power Company Ltd, Khulna Press Club and Khulna Union of Journalists also observed the similar programmes marking the day while Khulna District Information Office screened the life sketch of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Shaheed Hadis Park and Jatisangha Shishu Park in the city.

On the other hand, Mongla Port Authority (MPA) observed different programmes including discussion meeting and doa mahfil. MPA Chairman Abu Musa presided over the the meeting. West Zone Power Company Ltd (OZOPADICO) also organised a discussion meeting.

OZOPADICO Managing Director Engineer Shafique Uddin was in the chair while Chief Engineer Abul Hasan, Executive Director (Finance) Ratan Kumar Debnath and Manager(Administration) Md Nazmul Huda, among others, were present at the programme.

KISHOREGANJ: A discussion meeting was organised at the District Shilpakala Academy with an initiative of the district administration. DC Mohammad Shamim Alam presided over the meeting.

SP Mashrukur Rahman Khaled, BPM (Bar), District AL President Advocate Kamrul Ashan Shahajahan, GS Advocate MA Afzal, Zila Parishad Chairman Md Zillur Rahman, CS Dr Md Mujibur Rahman, ADC (General) Golam Mustafa, Additional District Magistrate Abdullah Al Mashud, Government Pleader Bijoy Shankor Roy, Public Prosecutor Shah Azizul Hoque, District AL Forest and Environment Secretary Enayet Karim Omi, Religious Secretary AKM Shamsul Islam Khan Masum, Krishak League GS Anwar Hossain Bacchu, District Mohila AL Joint Secretary Bilkis Begum, District BCL President Anawar Hossain Mollah Sumon and GS Mohammad Foyez Oman Khan, among others, spoke at the programme.

LAXMIPUR: DC Anwar Hossain Akanda placed a wreath on the portrait of Bangabandhu on the District Collectorate office building premises in the town at around 8:30am.

Later, SP Dr AHM Kamruzzaman, District AL President Golam Faruq Pinku, Zila Parishad Chairman Md Shahjahan, Laxmipur Municipality Mayor Abu Taher, Sadar Upazila Chairman AKM Salahuddin Tipu, Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Masum and District Miktijoddha Deputy Commander Mahbubur Rahman, among others, also paid tribute to Bangabandhu at that time.

Meanwhile, local lawmaker Dr Anwar Hossain placed a wreath on the portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Ramganj Upazila Complex.

MEHERPUR: On the occasion, State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain inaugurated a free eye-care camp through video conferencing at 8am.

DC Dr Monsur Alam Khan and CS Dr Nasur Uddin, among others, were present at the programme.

The district administration organised the event in collaboration with Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Eye Hospital authorities.

The minister also inaugurated the Mujibnagar-Tungipara BRTC AC bus service at that time.

NETRAKONA: In this connection, State Minister for Social Welfare Ashraf Ali Khan Khasru placed a wreath on the portrait of Bangabandhu at Moktarpara Muktamancha in the district town in the morning.

Later, DC Kazi Abdur Rahman, SP Akbar Ali Munshi, Zila Parishad Chairman Prashanta Kumar Roy and Netrakona Municipality Mayor Alhaj Nazrul Islam Khan, among others, also paid tribute to the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Besides, a day-long cultural programme was also organised at Moktarpara Muktamancha.

PABNA: To mark the day, district administration, District AL and its associate bodies, police administration, Zila Parishad, Pabna University of Science Technology, Pabna Government Edward College, Shilpakala Academy and different government offices, among others, organised different programmes on this occasion.

The programmes included placing wreaths on the portrait of Bangabandhu, bringing out rallies, holding discussion meetings and screening documentary film on Bangabandhu.

Besides, drawing and essay-writing competition for children were also arranged in the district town.

PIROJPUR: To mark the day, wreaths were placed on the portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Mujib Squire in the town in the morning.

The district administration, district police, government and non-government offices, and different social, political and cultural organisations, among others, took part in it.

Later, the district administration organised a discussion meeting at Circuit House in the town.

DC Abu Ali Md Shazzad Hossain was present as chief guest while ADC (General) Chowdhury Rowshan Islam presided over the meeting.

SP Haiatul Islam Khan and CS Dr Hasanat Yousuf Zaki, among others, attended the programme as special guests.

SIRAJGANJ: On the occasion, a cake-cutting programme and discussion meeting were held at Shaheed M Mansur Ali Auditorium in the district town.

Lawmaker Dr Habibe Millat, DC Dr Faruq Ahmed, SP Hasibul Alam, BPM, Sirajganj Municipality Mayor Syed Abdur Rouf Mukta, District AL Acting President KM Hossain Ali Hasan and Acting GS Abdus Samad Talukder, among others, were present at the programme. The 101st birthday of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and National Children's Day-2021 was observed in all districts of the country on Wednesday with due respect and festivity.On March 17 in 1920, Bangabandhu, the architect of independent Bangladeshand the greatest Bangali of all times, was born at Tungipara of Gopalganj.The theme of this year's birthday of Bangabandhu and National Children'sDay is "Bangabandhur Janmadin, Shishur Riday Hok Rangin" (Let children's life become more colourful on Bangabandhu's birthday).The day began with 31-gun salute during the sun rise and hoisting of national flags atop all government and non-government buildings and educational institutions.To mark the day, district administrations, different socio-cultural organisations, educational institutions and political parties organised different programmes.The programmes included cutting cake, discussion meeting, cultural function, placing wreaths on the sculpture of Father of the Nation, bringing out rallies, children gathering, recitation from the Holy Quraan, poem recitation, speech and essay-writing competition, and screening documentary film on the life of Bangabandhu.Besides, special prayers and doa mahfil were also offered in different religious institutions. Improved diet was also served to jails, orphanages and hospitals in all the districts.BARISHAL: On this occasion, City Mayor Serniabat Sadiq Abdullah placed a wreath on the portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on the Ashwini Kumar Hall premises in the city in the morning.Later, councillors from different wards and various socio-cultural organisations and professional bodies paid tribute to Bangabandhu.On the other hand, the district administration placed wreaths on the portrait of the Architect of Independence at Bangabandhu Park in the city at around 9am.Barishal Divisional Commissioner DIG Shafiqul Islam, Barishal Metropolitan Police Commissioner Md Shahabuddin Khan and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Md Jashim Uddin Haidar, among others, paid tribute to Bangabandhu there.District Awami League (AL) General Secretary (GS) and former lawmaker Advocate Talukder Md Younus, Barishal City Unit AL President Advocate Jahangir Hossain and former lawmaker Jebunnesa Afroz, among others, placed wreaths on the temporary mural of Bangabandhu in District AL office.Meanwhile, members of Barishal Press Club paid tribute to Bangabandhu on the press club premises in the city.BHOLA: To mark the day, District AL organised a discussion meeting on Bangla School Field in the district town in the morning.AL Advisory Committee Member Tofail Ahmed, MP, attended the programme as chief guest through video conferencing from Dhaka.District AL Vice-President Advocate Julfikar Ahmed presided over the meeting.District AL GS and Zila Parishad Chairman Abdul Momin Tulu, Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman Mosharef Hossain, Bhola Municipality Mayor Mohammad Moniruzzaman Monir, District AL Organising Secretary Mainul Hossain Biplob and Sadar Upazila AL GS Nazrul Islam Goldar, among others, were also present at the programme.CHUADANGA: The day began with placing wreaths on the portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on the DC office premises in the town at 12am.DC Md Nazrul Islam Sarker, Superintend of Police (SP) Md Jahidul Islam and ADC Munira Parveen, among government officials, paid tribute to Bangabandhu at that time.DC Md Nazrul Islam Sarker cut a cake on his office premises, marking the day.A colourful rally was brought out from the DC office premises at around 10am, and it ended at the same place after parading main streets in the town.Later, a discussion meeting was held at the DC office.DC Md Nazrul Islam Sarker was present as chief guest while ADC Munira Parveen presided over the meeting.SP Md Jahidul Islam, Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman Asadul Haque Biswas, former principal of Chuadanga Government College Siddfiqur Rahman and former mayor of the municipality Reajul Islam Joarder, among others, attended the programme at special guests.Special prayer and munajat was also offered at all the religious institutions on this occasion.GAIBANDHA: To mark the day, district administration organised a discussion meeting on the Independence Square premises in the town in the morning.Whip of the Jatiya Sangshad and local lawmaker Mahabub Ara Begum Gini was present as chief guest while ADC (General) ABM Sadiqur Rahman presided over the meeting.DC Abdul Matin, SP Towhidul Islam, District AL GS Abu Bakar Siddique and Gaibandha Municipality Mayor Md Matlubour Rahman attended the programme as special guests.Speaking on the occasion, Mahabub Ara Begum Gini said the visionary leader led the nation in every movement towards attaining democracy including the language movement in 1952, Jukta Front Election in 1954, movement against Martial Law in 1958, Six-point movement in 1966, Mass upsurge in 1969, and general election in 1970.Paying tribute to the memory of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the DC urged the children to know the real history of the country and long struggle of life of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.JOYPURHAT: On this occasion, different programmes were organised in the district.Lawmaker Advocate Shamsul Alam Dudu and DC Md Shariful Islam placed wreaths on the portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on Shaheed Dr Abul Kashem Field in the district town.Later, district police led by SP Mohammad Salam Kabir, Zila Parishad Chairman Arifur Rahman, District Judiciary, Civil Surgeon (CS) office, District AL, Sadar Upazila AL, District BCL, Juba League, Shecchashebak League, Muktijoddha Sangsad and Joypurhat Press Club, among others, paid tribute to Bangabandhu.A discussion meeting was held with District AL President and Zila Parishad Chairman Md Arifur Rahman in the chair.District AL GS Md Zakir Hossain, Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman SM Solaiman Ali and Prinicipal Khaja Shamsul Alam, among others, spoke at the programme.KHULNA: To mark the day, a rally led by the Khulna City Corporation Mayor and Khulna City Unit AL president Talukder Abdul Khaleque was brought out from the New Market area, and it ended on the Khulna Betar premises after parading main streets in the city.Later, a discussion meeting along with a children gathering was held at Khulna Shilpakala Academy in the city. KCC Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque was present as chief guest while DC Md Helal Hossain presided over the meeting.Khulna Divisional Commissioner Md Ismail Hossain, Zila Parishad Chairman Sheikh-Harun-ur-Rashid and Khulna Metropolitan Police Commissioner Masudur Rahman Bhuiyan, attended the programme as special guests.The KCC mayor said through the dynamic leadership, Bangabandhu had organised the nation to fight against exploitation and repression by the Pakistani rulers. The movement led to independent Bangladesh through the nine-month Liberation War in 1971.In his speech at the children gathering the mayor said, "We will have to build our next generation with the spirit of noble qualities so that they can materialise Bangabandhu's dream of transforming the country into 'Sonar Bangla'. We have to put in our sincere endeavour to flourish the intrinsic values of our children from their very childhood."Later, the KCC mayor distributed prizes among the winners of different competitions organised by the district administration and Shishu Academy.Over 1,800 students from primary and secondary schools and madrasavirtually participated in the programme.A special doa mahfil was organised at Khulna District Stadium after Asr prayers.AL and its front organisations, Khulna WASA, Khulna University, Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (KUET), Khulna Agricultural University and other educational institutions, Khulna Betar, Khulna Shishu Academy, Bangladesh-India Friendship Power Company Ltd, Khulna Press Club and Khulna Union of Journalists also observed the similar programmes marking the day while Khulna District Information Office screened the life sketch of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Shaheed Hadis Park and Jatisangha Shishu Park in the city.On the other hand, Mongla Port Authority (MPA) observed different programmes including discussion meeting and doa mahfil. MPA Chairman Abu Musa presided over the the meeting. West Zone Power Company Ltd (OZOPADICO) also organised a discussion meeting.OZOPADICO Managing Director Engineer Shafique Uddin was in the chair while Chief Engineer Abul Hasan, Executive Director (Finance) Ratan Kumar Debnath and Manager(Administration) Md Nazmul Huda, among others, were present at the programme.KISHOREGANJ: A discussion meeting was organised at the District Shilpakala Academy with an initiative of the district administration. DC Mohammad Shamim Alam presided over the meeting.SP Mashrukur Rahman Khaled, BPM (Bar), District AL President Advocate Kamrul Ashan Shahajahan, GS Advocate MA Afzal, Zila Parishad Chairman Md Zillur Rahman, CS Dr Md Mujibur Rahman, ADC (General) Golam Mustafa, Additional District Magistrate Abdullah Al Mashud, Government Pleader Bijoy Shankor Roy, Public Prosecutor Shah Azizul Hoque, District AL Forest and Environment Secretary Enayet Karim Omi, Religious Secretary AKM Shamsul Islam Khan Masum, Krishak League GS Anwar Hossain Bacchu, District Mohila AL Joint Secretary Bilkis Begum, District BCL President Anawar Hossain Mollah Sumon and GS Mohammad Foyez Oman Khan, among others, spoke at the programme.LAXMIPUR: DC Anwar Hossain Akanda placed a wreath on the portrait of Bangabandhu on the District Collectorate office building premises in the town at around 8:30am.Later, SP Dr AHM Kamruzzaman, District AL President Golam Faruq Pinku, Zila Parishad Chairman Md Shahjahan, Laxmipur Municipality Mayor Abu Taher, Sadar Upazila Chairman AKM Salahuddin Tipu, Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Masum and District Miktijoddha Deputy Commander Mahbubur Rahman, among others, also paid tribute to Bangabandhu at that time.Meanwhile, local lawmaker Dr Anwar Hossain placed a wreath on the portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Ramganj Upazila Complex.MEHERPUR: On the occasion, State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain inaugurated a free eye-care camp through video conferencing at 8am.DC Dr Monsur Alam Khan and CS Dr Nasur Uddin, among others, were present at the programme.The district administration organised the event in collaboration with Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Eye Hospital authorities.The minister also inaugurated the Mujibnagar-Tungipara BRTC AC bus service at that time.NETRAKONA: In this connection, State Minister for Social Welfare Ashraf Ali Khan Khasru placed a wreath on the portrait of Bangabandhu at Moktarpara Muktamancha in the district town in the morning.Later, DC Kazi Abdur Rahman, SP Akbar Ali Munshi, Zila Parishad Chairman Prashanta Kumar Roy and Netrakona Municipality Mayor Alhaj Nazrul Islam Khan, among others, also paid tribute to the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.Besides, a day-long cultural programme was also organised at Moktarpara Muktamancha.PABNA: To mark the day, district administration, District AL and its associate bodies, police administration, Zila Parishad, Pabna University of Science Technology, Pabna Government Edward College, Shilpakala Academy and different government offices, among others, organised different programmes on this occasion.The programmes included placing wreaths on the portrait of Bangabandhu, bringing out rallies, holding discussion meetings and screening documentary film on Bangabandhu.Besides, drawing and essay-writing competition for children were also arranged in the district town.PIROJPUR: To mark the day, wreaths were placed on the portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Mujib Squire in the town in the morning.The district administration, district police, government and non-government offices, and different social, political and cultural organisations, among others, took part in it.Later, the district administration organised a discussion meeting at Circuit House in the town.DC Abu Ali Md Shazzad Hossain was present as chief guest while ADC (General) Chowdhury Rowshan Islam presided over the meeting.SP Haiatul Islam Khan and CS Dr Hasanat Yousuf Zaki, among others, attended the programme as special guests.SIRAJGANJ: On the occasion, a cake-cutting programme and discussion meeting were held at Shaheed M Mansur Ali Auditorium in the district town.Lawmaker Dr Habibe Millat, DC Dr Faruq Ahmed, SP Hasibul Alam, BPM, Sirajganj Municipality Mayor Syed Abdur Rouf Mukta, District AL Acting President KM Hossain Ali Hasan and Acting GS Abdus Samad Talukder, among others, were present at the programme.