Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 18 March, 2021, 3:19 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Two murdered in two districts

Published : Thursday, 18 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Our Correspondents

Two people were killed in separate incidents in two districts- Bogura and Chandpur, on Tuesday.
BOGURA: District Chhatra League Joint General Secretary Takbir Islam Khan, who was critically injured in a clash, died at a hospital on Tuesday afternoon.
Takbir, 27, son of Dulal Mia of Malatinagar Staff Quarter area in the district town, died around 3pm at Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital.
Takbir's supporters were locked in a clash with the followers of Azizul Haque College BCL General Secretary Abdur Rouf on March 12 night over previous enmity.
During the clash, Takbir received critical stab injuries and a number of party men were injured.
On March 14, Takbir's mother Afroza Islam filed a case.
CHANDPUR: A clash ensued between river police and fishermen in the Meghna River in Matlab Uttar Upazila of the district early Tuesday, in which fisherman Masud died.
Police said the incident occurred around 12:15am on Tuesday when a group of fishermen were catching jatka (immature hilsa) defying ban. Mohonpur River Police In-charge Mohammad Hossaun was injured when fishermen threw brick chips to policemen.
Md Kamruzzaman, superintendent of Chandpur river police, said one of their patrol team chased the group of fishermen in the river while they were catching jatka in Mohonpur area. Then the fishermen started brick chips to the river police which forced them to fire back in self-defence, leaving Masud, 22, injured by bullet.
He was first rushed to Upazila Healt Complex. Later, he was shifted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
Police detained two fishermen from the scene.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bangabandhu’s 101st birthday celebrated in districts
Two murdered in two districts
Mango buds drying up for drought
Two minor cousin brothers electrocuted at Fulbari
5 killed in road mishaps in four districts
The photo shows Mayor of Baraigram Municipality in Natore Majedul Bari Nayan
32 more contract corona in Rajshahi Division
DC Mostain Billah cutting a cake on the premises of Narayanganj Union of Journalists


Latest News
Youth arrested for ‘rape’ of underage girl in Shariatpur
Decision on Teesta water sharing after WB, Assam polls: Secy Anwar
City's Guardiola hails Stones, Dias partnership
Truck runs over woman, minor daughter in Mymensingh
Sheikh Mujibur Rahman a symbol of democracy and freedom: Maldivian President
Massage parlor massacres suspect says he loved Guns & God
Man 'commits suicide' to avert police arrest
Asian women massacred in US spa shootings
China tells state firms in Myanmar to evacuate non-essential staff
Egypt prepares to start move to new capital
Most Read News
3 COVID patients die in DMCH fire during evacuation
Political career of Bangabandhu
Maldives President Solih in Dhaka
Former lawmaker Shamsunnahar dies
A great hand on a little head
Training plane crashes
Moudud Ahmed passes away
Fire at DMCH's COVID ICU, patients evacuated
Prisoners make Bangabandhu's portrait with blankets
Man held for indecent FB post against Mamunul Haque
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft