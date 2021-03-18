Two murdered in two districts

Two people were killed in separate incidents in two districts- Bogura and Chandpur, on Tuesday.

BOGURA: District Chhatra League Joint General Secretary Takbir Islam Khan, who was critically injured in a clash, died at a hospital on Tuesday afternoon.

Takbir, 27, son of Dulal Mia of Malatinagar Staff Quarter area in the district town, died around 3pm at Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital.

Takbir's supporters were locked in a clash with the followers of Azizul Haque College BCL General Secretary Abdur Rouf on March 12 night over previous enmity.

During the clash, Takbir received critical stab injuries and a number of party men were injured.

On March 14, Takbir's mother Afroza Islam filed a case.

CHANDPUR: A clash ensued between river police and fishermen in the Meghna River in Matlab Uttar Upazila of the district early Tuesday, in which fisherman Masud died.

Police said the incident occurred around 12:15am on Tuesday when a group of fishermen were catching jatka (immature hilsa) defying ban. Mohonpur River Police In-charge Mohammad Hossaun was injured when fishermen threw brick chips to policemen.

Md Kamruzzaman, superintendent of Chandpur river police, said one of their patrol team chased the group of fishermen in the river while they were catching jatka in Mohonpur area. Then the fishermen started brick chips to the river police which forced them to fire back in self-defence, leaving Masud, 22, injured by bullet.

He was first rushed to Upazila Healt Complex. Later, he was shifted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police detained two fishermen from the scene.





