Thursday, 18 March, 2021, 3:19 AM
Mango buds drying up for drought

Published : Thursday, 18 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

A view of dried mango buds in an orchard in Puthia Upazila. photo: observer

A view of dried mango buds in an orchard in Puthia Upazila. photo: observer

RAJSHAHI, Mar 17: Mango buds are drying up in orchards at Puthia Upazila of the district due to drought.
According to field sources, the orchards have been affected by the drought. .
This year many mango trees did not bloom due to lack of adequate rainfall since the beginning of the season.
Mango growers said if there is no rain within next few days, the flowers of the orchards beyond the irrigated areas will dry up.
According to sources at the Department of Agriculture,  about 850 hectares (ha) of land have been brought under mango farming, about 20 ha higher than that of last year's.
In the last season, about 7,000 metric tons (MT) of mangoes were produced, because of favourable good weather.
This year's budding was hampered for the want of rainfall.  
So, the year's primary production target has been fixed at 5,000 MT.
A visit to different orchards found no bud in most of the mango trees. Buds of Lakhna, Amrapali, Himsagar, Langra, Gopalbhog, Dudhsar, and Kalua varieties were seen in different gardens.
A mango grower Rafiqul Islam in Tarapur of Sadar Union said, this year's budding has been hampered because of want of rain. But the trees under the irrigation system have got blossomed.
Some of the gardens of Fazli, Ashwina and Dudhsar varieties beyond the irrigated areas have been budded; but their buds are drying up due to the drought stress.
In this connection, Upazila Agriculture Officer Bhuiyan said, there is a possibility of rain in the next two to four days.
Farmers are now much more aware than before, he mentioned, adding, they are regularly irrigating and nursing their gardens taking advice from field level officials.


