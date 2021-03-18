Video
Thursday, 18 March, 2021
Home Countryside

Two minor cousin brothers electrocuted at Fulbari

Published : Thursday, 18 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

FULBARI, KURIGRAM. Mar 17: Two children were electrocuted in the upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.
The deceased are Al Amin, 12, son of Mominul Islam; and Alimul Haque, 5, son of Azidul Islam, residents of Balatari village in the upazila. They are cousin brothers.
Locals alleged that one Abu Bakkar's set up an electric line connection to his paddy field from the house illegally.  The two boys came into contact with the live electric wire while they were walking by the field at 11 am, in which they became unconscious.
The boys were taken to a Fulbari hospital where the on-duty doctor declared them dead.
Officer-in-Charge of Fulbari Police Station Rajib Kumar Roy confirmed the matter.


