India cases highest in 3 months

NEW DELHI, Mar 17: India's daily coronavirus infections jumped by 28,903 on Wednesday, data from the health ministry showed, for the highest increase since December 13 and taking the nationwide tally to 11.44 million.

Deaths swelled by 188, the highest figure in two months, to stand at 159,044. India has the world's highest tally of infections after the United States and Brazil. Nearly 62% of infections in the past 24 hours and 46% of the deaths were reported by the western state of Maharashtra, the country's worst affected.

India needs to take quick and decisive steps soon to stop an emerging second "peak" of COVID-19 infections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday. "If we don't stop the growing pandemic right here, then a situation of a nationwide outbreak can get created," Modi said. -REUTERS