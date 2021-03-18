Eight killed in US spa shootings

ATLANTA, Mar 17: Six Asian women were among eight people shot and killed at spas around the US city of Atlanta, raising fears Wednesday that it might be the most violent chapter yet in a wave of attacks on Asian-Americans.

A white man is in custody on suspicion of staging all three attacks, police said as a Georgia state Democratic party leader suggested the attack matched "a pattern" of violence on Asian-Americans during the pandemic.

Four of the victims were killed at Young's Asian Massage near Acworth, a suburb of Georgia state capital Atlanta, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Captain Jay Baker of the Cherokee County sheriff's office told the paper the victims were two Asian women, a white woman, and a white man, while a Hispanic man was wounded. -AFP





