Mamata releases TMC manifesto, vows minimum monthly income

KOLKATA, Mar 17: West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday released the election manifesto of the party, promising a minimum monthly income if voted to power.

Under this scheme, which is a remodelling of Congress's Universal Basic Income promise of Lok Sabha election 2019, the woman guardian of every family (general category) will get 500 rupee every month, while the amount will be 1,000 rupee for SC/ST/OBC families.

"This is for everyone. This is not any job or anything. There will be no discrimination. But women guardian will get this, as part of our women empowerment programme," Mamata said.

Apart from that, about five lakh jobs will be generated, Mamata said. The manifesto promises a student credit card of 10 lakh rupee at only 4 per cent interest, where the government will be the guarantor.

"This is not a political manifesto. My manifesto is development-based. There are many things that exist only in Bengal. In Bengal, we give 731 days of maternity leaves. Because we believe in women empowerment," Mamata said. -HT





