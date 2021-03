Three-year-old migrant, Wuermer Ventura Carillo, waits with his mother at a bus







Three-year-old migrant, Wuermer Ventura Carillo, waits with his mother at a bus station near the Gateway International Bridge on March 16 in Brownsville, Texas. Febe Carillo-Ramos, 29, speaks easily after a 1,000 mile overland journey from her home in Guatemala. photo : AFP