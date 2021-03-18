Putin a killer, will pay for interference: Biden

WASHINGTON, Mar 17: President Joe Biden said he agrees with the assessment that his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin is a "killer" and would "pay a price" for trying to undermine his candidacy in the US 2020 election as alleged in a new US intelligence report.

Asked if he thought Putin, who is accused of being ruthless with his opponents, is "a killer," Biden said, "I do." The statement marked a stark contrast with predecessor Donald Trump's steadfast refusal to say anything negative about the Russian president.

"He will pay a price," Biden told ABC News in an interview that aired on Wednesday. Asked what consequences would come, he said, "You'll see shortly."

Russia reacted furiously to Biden's comments on Putin being a killer. "Biden insulted the citizens of our country with his statement," the speaker of the lower house of parliament, Vyacheslav Volodin, wrote on his Telegram channel, adding that attacks on Putin are "attacks on our country."

Biden's comments come after a 15-page American intelligence report released on Tuesday bolstered longstanding allegations that Putin was behind Moscow's election interference, an accusation Russia called baseless.

The departments of Homeland Security and Justice said that Russia and Iran targeted election infrastructure during the 2020 US vote but did not compromise any of the results. Russian, Iranian and Chinese government-affiliated actors also "materially impacted" the security of networks associated with American political organizations, candidates, and campaigns, the report said.

Intelligence officials said that Putin is likely to have authorised attempts to influence last year's US election in favour of former Trump. Moscow spread "misleading or unsubstantiated allegations" about the eventual winner, Joe Biden, according to a US government report.

At the same time, Biden noted that "there's places where it's in our mutual interest to work together" such as renewing the START nuclear agreement, adding that the two leaders have a known history.

The report said there was "no evidence that any foreign government-affiliated actor prevented voting, changed votes, or disrupted the ability to tally votes or to transmit election results."

It specifically shot down a conspiracy theory floated by lawyers for former president Donald Trump's campaign that a voting tabulation company had links with Venezuela and manipulated election results in favor of his opponent Joe Biden.

The report said the public claims had been investigated and "determined that they are not credible." The authors of the report said they looked solely at the impact of foreign government activity on the security and integrity of election infrastructure.

"It did not address the effect of foreign government activity on public perception or the behavior of any voters, nor did it address the impact of non-state foreign actors like cybercriminals," they said.

Democratic Senator Mark Warner, chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said the report "highlights the ongoing and persistent efforts by our adversaries to influence our elections."

"Russia, in particular, has expended real effort, not just in 2020, but also as we all recall in 2016, to influence election results," Warner said.

"The problem of foreign actors trying to influence the American electorate is not going away and, given the current partisan divides in this country, may find fertile ground in which to grow in the future," he said. -AFP







